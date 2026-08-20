Cardinals’ Trey McBride Cements Himself as One of the NFL’s Best Players in 2026

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride got a huge endorsement from his peers. The All-Pro tight end ranked 13th on the NFL’s Top 100 list for the 2026 season.

McBride, 26, is coming off back-to-back 100-reception seasons with the Cardinals. He set the NFL record for receptions by a tight end in 2025, snaring 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns, easily earning First Team All-Pro honors.

As a result of his record-breaking season, McBride jumped 52 spots in 2026. Last year, he was ranked as the No. 65 player in the NFL.

The Cardinals rewarded McBride with a four-year, $76 million extension before the 2025 season. At $19 million per season, it reset the market for the top tight ends in the NFL. He’s entering the first year of that extension and his fifth year in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle surpassed that number not too long after McBride’s extension. Kittle signed a $19.1 million per year deal.

Cardinals’ Trey McBride Viewed as NFL’s Top Tight End by Peers

With Trey McBride ranking high in the Top 100 list, it means his peers view him as the best player at his position entering the 2026 season.

Other notable tight ends in the league have already placed in the Top 100. George Kittle ranked at 46, Brock Bowers at 60, and Travis Kelce at 79.

McBride serves as a chess piece in the Cardinals’ offense. His ability to line up in multiple spots gives head coach Mike LaFleur opportunities to be creative. LaFleur has the option to run three-receiver and multiple tight end packages on offense to attack the opposing defense’s weaknesses.

Because McBride is such a prolific receiving threat, he often draws double teams and bracketed coverage. That opens up the rest of the offense for his teammates. The Cardinals offense also features Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Kendrick Bourne, and Jeremiyah Love as their top playmakers.

In his Top 100 video, McBride is depicted as a major trash-talker. Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake and head coach Sean McVay were featured.

The Cardinals tight end let McVay know about getting double-teamed, which the Rams coach called a sign of respect.

Trey McBride’s 2026 Season Outlook

At full strength, Trey McBride is probably not catching 126 passes again. However, that doesn’t necessarily diminish his impact in the offense. The fifth-year tight end is still the Cardinals’ top pass-catching threat in their offense.

However, his supporting cast should be much improved this season. Between McBride, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Kendrick Bourne, and Jeremiyah Love, the Cardinals are looking to create advantageous matchups in the passing game. McBride and Love, in particular, should be the most dangerous when single-covered.

The Cardinals’ offense may only be limited by health, head coach Mike LaFleur’s play-calling this season, and the effectiveness of the offensive line. If everything comes together on the offense, they should be one of the top units in 2026.

How well the Cardinals’ offense comes together will be the first sign of LaFleur’s competency as a head coach. Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is viewed as a high-end backup in an ideal situation, but he’ll be tasked with running this offense. McBride’s production should play a big part in how well this unit performs once the season starts.