Cardinals’ Tyler Allgeier Reveals His True Feelings on Jeremiyah Love

The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran running back Tyler Allgeier earlier this spring to pair with James Conner in the backfield. Then, just weeks later, the Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick, clouding Allgeier’s future.

Still, Allgeier hasn’t expressed any disappointment with his now nebulous situation in Arizona after the addition of Love.

“I felt like it was good,” he said. “The front office has their reasons and all of that, but I think it’s just another weapon to get on the offensive side. I think it was a great pick.”

Allgeier emphasized that he doesn’t hold any grudges against Love, and he’s looking forward to building their relationship.

“It’s not like there’s any bad blood. We’re just building that relationship and we’re pretty close right now,” Allgeier said. “There’s no point in being a jerk about it. That’s not going to get you anywhere in life, in this business, in this sport.”

Tyler Allgeier Won’t Waste Any Time Feeling Sorry for Himself

After breaking out in Atlanta just to be replaced by Bijan Robinson, Allgeier has somehow once again found himself in a similar situation. The Cardinals will make Love a big part of their future, but for now it seems that the backs will all split the running back duties this season. Allgeier has taken reps with the first-team offense in the early days of camp.

“There was really good communication (with LaFleur), which I can respect, because head coaches or anyone doesn’t have to do that,” Allgeier continued. “I knew what I was getting into, and we’re here now deep into camp. We’re splitting (time) and it is great competition right now.

How the regular season snap share plays out will be an interesting development to watch. Until then, Allgeier is keeping his head down and trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

Mike LaFleur Addresses the Marvin Harrison Jr. Drop Concerns

Meanwhile, another player on offense is working through a troubling situation as well. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is in need of a big year for Arizona, but drops and mental mistakes are beginning to stack up at camp.

Head coach Mike LaFleur spoke about his star receiver’s issues after practice.

“You don’t want to drop any balls ever in the history of time, no receiver, tight ends, running backs,” LaFleur said. “Unfortunately it happens once in a while. What I would say I am happy about with Marv, with the one drop you are alluding to, is how he responded.”

After missing five games last season due to injury, Harrison didn’t have the year he or fans expected after a promising rookie season where he reeled in 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, he’s at a crucial time in his career with a potential contract extension on the line.

While it’s early, the visuals from camp aren’t exactly inspiring, and Harrison will need to figure things out rather quickly here. The Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame game on August 6th.