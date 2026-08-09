Cardinals Warned to Pump Brakes on QB Carson Beck by Former NFL Backup

The preseason opened with an excellent performance from Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck in the Hall of Fame Game. He’d complete multiple deep shots, throw his first touchdown, and walk away making his case in the Cardinals quarterback competition.

Certainly, Beck made himself the talk of the town. Even ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky argued he needs to be considered for the starting job, saying, “Carson Beck told the Cardinals last night you have to consider me for the starting QB job sooner rather than later.”

As it stands now, Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the Cardinals starting quarterback. Veteran Gardner Minshew is also in the room and has starting experience. So, Beck taking his opportunity in the Hall of Fame Game was a major win.

Former NFL Backup Luke McCown Warned the Arizona Cardinals About Carson Beck

Everyone can agree that Carson Beck played well in the Hall of Fame Game. What’s more debatable is just what that actually means going forward.

There is a knee-jerk reaction from Dan Orlovsky to want to crown Beck as the Cardinals starter. However, another longtime backup, Luke McCown, warned that the Cardinals shouldn’t take anything from the game because the coverage and pressures he faced weren’t designed to confuse or trick him, making it less impressive that he played well.

“Dan knows this… all pre season games but the first one especially and the HOF game even more, has 0 and I mean 0 correlation to giving anyone an actual look into whether a guy is ready to be considered as the starter,” McCown wrote. “Of course he never got fooled, they played 2 static coverages all night. Little to no pressures, no nickel 3 down overloads…. No disguises, nothing. Good for Carson, and I mean that sincerely but, we gotta pump the brakes ! You go with Jacoby all the way until the season is gone or he doesn’t give you the best chance to win.”

Beck finished the Hall of Fame Game completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and 1 touchdown. That’s a tough performance for the Cardinals to completely ignore. However, McCown isn’t wrong that he was facing a pretty vanilla defense.

What it should give the Cardinals, however, is a reason to take a longer look at Beck. In particular, in future preseason games, as coverages and pressures become more complex.

Cardinals Legend Kurt Warner Praised Carson Beck

It’s perfectly fair to acknowledge that Carson Beck didn’t miraculously win the Cardinals starting job after one preseason game. However, it’s also fair to be very impressed with how well he played.

Among those impressed with how Beck played was Cardinals legend and NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. He went on Bickley & Marotta on Arizona Sports to share some of his own thoughts.

“Obviously he looked the part. He made big throws down the field, comfortable in the pocket. I love how he throws the football; it reminds me of how I used to play,” Warner said.

“He doesn’t try to overpower anything. He understands how to make different throws and make it easier on the guys around him. I thought he was in full control. I thought he looked really, really good, and I’m excited to see, moving forward, what that means for him.”

It’s high praise for a rookie quarterback, and Beck very much could end up winning the starting job. He’ll just need to keep proving it moving forward.