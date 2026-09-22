Hi, Subscriber

Cardinals Starting CB Shares Heartfelt Post Amid Devastating Injury News

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Getty
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 20: Will Johnson #2 of the Arizona Cardinals arrives to the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals will likely play the rest of the season without starting cornerback Will Johnson. The second-year corner shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in reaction to the news (H/T Arizona Cardinals On SI’s Donnie Druin).

Johnson posted a bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV), before his own reaction to his injury.

“This one hurts. The countless hours getting ready, the bond built with my brother’s and what we have on defense can be special. I appreciate all the support and prayers through these times. I know it won’t be easy but God has a greater plan and I will attack this to come back better for myself and Cardinals nation.”

From the likely tone of the post, it seems likely that Johnson is unlikely to return to the field for the 2026 season. That will end the 2025 second-rounder’s second NFL season after just two games.

Cardinals Starting CB Will Johnson to Miss Rest of 2026 Season

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
GettyCardinals CB Will Johnson shared a heartfelt post on Instagram after suffering a season-ending neck injury. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cardinals Johnson suffered a neck injury in their 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Mike LaFleur shared the devastating injury update the following day.

“You’re sick for Will, for obvious reasons, the person over the player,” said LaFleur in his September 21 presser. “And then obviously his teammates are sick for him too.”

Ahead of their practices for their Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team will likely make a roster move. Johnson will likely head to injured reserve, which opens up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Arizona has five other cornerbacks on the roster, so they may not replace him with another cornerback. They also have fourth-year corner Starling Thomas on the practice squad. The Cardinals can elevate Thomas up to three times before needing to sign him to the 53-man roster.

Cardinals CB Room Entering Week 3

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
GettyFourth-year CB Starling Thomas could see a larger role in the wake of Will Johnson’s injury. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With Will Johnson out for the season, that means they’ll likely field a cornerback tandem of Max Melton, Denzel Burke, and Garrett Williams. Melton and Williams are dealing with injuries, and their injury report status could make their availability for Week 3 clear.

Burke is currently the team’s primary slot corner, but could kick outside once Williams is ready to assume his normal workload. Williams is slowly being phased back in after missing training camp while recovering from an Achilles injury suffered late in the 2025 season.

Starling Thomas is most likely to benefit the most from Johnson being out. Head coach Mike LaFleur named him explicitly as one of the players who could step up. Thomas entered the 2025 season as a potential starting option before suffering an ACL injury in camp.

“Star’s played a lot of football here,” said LaFleur. “Star’s played good football, and Star’s in a good spot headspace-wise and physically.”

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

0 Comments

Cardinals Starting CB Shares Heartfelt Post Amid Devastating Injury News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x