Cardinals Starting CB Shares Heartfelt Post Amid Devastating Injury News

The Arizona Cardinals will likely play the rest of the season without starting cornerback Will Johnson. The second-year corner shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in reaction to the news (H/T Arizona Cardinals On SI’s Donnie Druin).

Johnson posted a bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV), before his own reaction to his injury.

“This one hurts. The countless hours getting ready, the bond built with my brother’s and what we have on defense can be special. I appreciate all the support and prayers through these times. I know it won’t be easy but God has a greater plan and I will attack this to come back better for myself and Cardinals nation.”

From the likely tone of the post, it seems likely that Johnson is unlikely to return to the field for the 2026 season. That will end the 2025 second-rounder’s second NFL season after just two games.

Cardinals Starting CB Will Johnson to Miss Rest of 2026 Season

Cardinals Johnson suffered a neck injury in their 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Mike LaFleur shared the devastating injury update the following day.

“You’re sick for Will, for obvious reasons, the person over the player,” said LaFleur in his September 21 presser. “And then obviously his teammates are sick for him too.”

Ahead of their practices for their Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team will likely make a roster move. Johnson will likely head to injured reserve, which opens up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Arizona has five other cornerbacks on the roster, so they may not replace him with another cornerback. They also have fourth-year corner Starling Thomas on the practice squad. The Cardinals can elevate Thomas up to three times before needing to sign him to the 53-man roster.

Cardinals CB Room Entering Week 3

With Will Johnson out for the season, that means they’ll likely field a cornerback tandem of Max Melton, Denzel Burke, and Garrett Williams. Melton and Williams are dealing with injuries, and their injury report status could make their availability for Week 3 clear.

Burke is currently the team’s primary slot corner, but could kick outside once Williams is ready to assume his normal workload. Williams is slowly being phased back in after missing training camp while recovering from an Achilles injury suffered late in the 2025 season.

Starling Thomas is most likely to benefit the most from Johnson being out. Head coach Mike LaFleur named him explicitly as one of the players who could step up. Thomas entered the 2025 season as a potential starting option before suffering an ACL injury in camp.

“Star’s played a lot of football here,” said LaFleur. “Star’s played good football, and Star’s in a good spot headspace-wise and physically.”