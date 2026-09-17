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2 Falcons QBs Throw at Practice Amid Injury Problems

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Cooper Rush looks to pass in Week 1 for the Falcons against the Steelers.
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Rush #13 of the Atlanta Falcons in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons still aren’t sure who is going to start at quarterback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Cooper Rush started Week 1. Michael Penix Jr. is working his way back from a knee injury. Tua Tagovailoa hurt his oblique last week. And the undrafted Division II rookie Jack Strand is just sort of hanging out in the background.

If Falcons fans were hoping for some more clarity on Thursday, there might’ve been a little, but not a lot.

The reports out of practice indicate that at least a couple guys appear to be in the running for the start.

Falcons QBs Injury Updates

The key updates are on Rush, Penix and Tagovailoa, because Strand wouldn’t actually start unless everyone else was hurt.

On Thursday, reports out of Falcons practice indicate that Tagovailoa didn’t appear to be participating.

Rush and Penix, though, both were throwing during the routes-on-air drills when the media was at practice.

Rush, Penix and Strand all took part in various play-action passing drills, as well:

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status

Tua’s status seems clear. The fact that he wasn’t there when the media was around, and that he wasn’t at Wednesday’s practice either, suggests he won’t be healthy for Week 2.

It wasn’t exactly clear how much time he might miss with his oblique injury sustained on Thursday, Sept. 10, but apparently it hasn’t healed all that quickly.

The oblique, a muscle located along the side of the torso, is a key one for throwing because of the torque required to let the football rip. It can’t be easy for Tagovailoa to return quickly from such an ailment.

Who’s Starting for the Falcons?

If the Falcons know in their building who they’re going to start, they’re not letting anyone else know.

They’re forcing the Panthers to prepare for multiple QBs, including the tricky aspect that Rush is right-handed and Penix is left-handed — which impacts at the very least how the safeties might shift in coverage, leaning one way or the other depending on the passer.

There’s been a handful of indications that Penix might not be totally ready, but it’s hard to get a read on that. He seems to be going through practice at the same level as the other QBs.

Rush has also had his back bothering him, although not enough to keep him out of action.

It’s certainly not an ideal quarterback situation for the Falcons. There will likely be more made clear on Friday ahead of Sunday’s clash with Carolina.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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2 Falcons QBs Throw at Practice Amid Injury Problems

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