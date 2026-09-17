2 Falcons QBs Throw at Practice Amid Injury Problems

The Atlanta Falcons still aren’t sure who is going to start at quarterback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Cooper Rush started Week 1. Michael Penix Jr. is working his way back from a knee injury. Tua Tagovailoa hurt his oblique last week. And the undrafted Division II rookie Jack Strand is just sort of hanging out in the background.

If Falcons fans were hoping for some more clarity on Thursday, there might’ve been a little, but not a lot.

The reports out of practice indicate that at least a couple guys appear to be in the running for the start.

Falcons QBs Injury Updates

The key updates are on Rush, Penix and Tagovailoa, because Strand wouldn’t actually start unless everyone else was hurt.

On Thursday, reports out of Falcons practice indicate that Tagovailoa didn’t appear to be participating.

Do not see QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) at practice today. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 17, 2026

Rush and Penix, though, both were throwing during the routes-on-air drills when the media was at practice.

Rush and Penix both threw to starters in the routes-on-air drill today during the media viewing portion of practice. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 17, 2026

Rush, Penix and Strand all took part in various play-action passing drills, as well:

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status

Tua’s status seems clear. The fact that he wasn’t there when the media was around, and that he wasn’t at Wednesday’s practice either, suggests he won’t be healthy for Week 2.

It wasn’t exactly clear how much time he might miss with his oblique injury sustained on Thursday, Sept. 10, but apparently it hasn’t healed all that quickly.

The oblique, a muscle located along the side of the torso, is a key one for throwing because of the torque required to let the football rip. It can’t be easy for Tagovailoa to return quickly from such an ailment.

Who’s Starting for the Falcons?

If the Falcons know in their building who they’re going to start, they’re not letting anyone else know.

They’re forcing the Panthers to prepare for multiple QBs, including the tricky aspect that Rush is right-handed and Penix is left-handed — which impacts at the very least how the safeties might shift in coverage, leaning one way or the other depending on the passer.

There’s been a handful of indications that Penix might not be totally ready, but it’s hard to get a read on that. He seems to be going through practice at the same level as the other QBs.

Rush has also had his back bothering him, although not enough to keep him out of action.

It’s certainly not an ideal quarterback situation for the Falcons. There will likely be more made clear on Friday ahead of Sunday’s clash with Carolina.