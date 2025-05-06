Atlanta Falcons UDFA Could Be Best Draft Addition To Defense

Falcons Add ball-hawk cornerback

Former Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant surprisedly went undrafted in the NFL Draft after a very productive college career. The Atlanta Falcons were able to sign Bryant to an undrafted rookie free-agent contract shortly after the draft. The Falcons were surprised that Bryant went undrafted as he was viewed by pundits as one of the good cornerbacks. In a May 5 article by the Athletic Jason Kendall gave Bryant the second-best chance to make the final 53-man roster:

Brugler’s No. 26-ranked cornerback doesn’t have an NFL frame or great straight-line speed (4.53 40-yard dash), but he has good closing burst and ball skills. The 6-foot, 180-pounder had 13 career interceptions at Kansas, including eight (and 20 pass deflections) in his final two seasons. Brugler projected Bryant as a possible sixth-round pick, and the competitive instincts he showed with the Jayhawks give him a chance to make the final roster or the practice squad at a position where the final rotation spots are up in the air.

Bryant understands he has a tough journey to make the 53-man roster but as an undrafted free agent, he knows he must go in with the right mindset. He has even more motivation to go out and prove that he should’ve been drafted as many view him as one of the top corners in the draft.

Bryant has the positive attitude and style that is going to allow him to thrive in Atlanta defense .

Answer at cornerback?

Bryant has the size and tools to play cornerback in the NFL at a high level. The Falcons resigned Mike Hughes to start opposing AJ Terrell again this season. Bryant has a real chance to not only make the team but work his way up the depth charts as well. With elite athleticism, fluid coverage skills, and a fearless attitude, Bryant was widely regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the country last season.

Most importantly it’s not just the measurables about the former Kansas Jayhawk. He brings a confidence and swagger that separates great cornerbacks from good ones. Whether he’s matched up against the conference’s top receivers or lined up in the slot against shifty route runners, he thrives on the challenge.

Terrell is the leader of the bunch in the Falcons secondary however after that it’s questionable. Hughes didn’t have an interception on the season and he was oftentimes picked on as the team didn’t want to challenge Terrell.

College Production

The impact he had on the field with 13 career interceptions is an impressive stat. Teams in the NFL are craving for someone who can create turnovers and make a difference in games.

Bryant will have to go through a learning curve as he begins his professional football career.He has proved week after week that he could carry the load, lead a locker room, and dominate against any competition. Now, he’s ready to take the next step and the NFL should be paying close attention.