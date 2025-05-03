Atlanta Falcons Ready to See New Pass Rush Pay Dividends

Falcons add studs to defense during the offseason

The Atlanta Falcons are tired of pundits and fans alike discussing the issues of their pass rush. Atlanta has one of the top offenses in the league as they have added some good players in recent drafts such as Kyle Pitts (2021), Drake London (2022), Bijan Robinson (2023) and Michael Penix (2024). Atlanta has added some key pieces thus far in the offseason with the signings of safety Jordan Fuller, cornerback Mike Ford, defensive lineman Morgan Fox, and linebackers Divine Diablo and Leonard Floyd.

The draft is however where you can find good players who can contribute immediately at a lower pay rather than veterans who are more expensive. Many draft experts expected the team to draft a pass rusher with the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft. Atlanta wasn’t done after selecting Javon Walker with the pick, the Falcons traded back in the first round to select James Pierce after a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ulbrich loves the draft strategy

New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich loves the fact that head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fondtenot believe in him and the defensive staff to help turn the pass rush around.

“I am just excited and appreciative for him putting a lot of trust in us as a defensive staff, and that we’re going to utilize [Pearce] in the right way,” Ulbrich said.

The Falcons did extensive scouting on both players from the SEC as they bring a tremendous skillset and need to the team.

“The first time I saw Jalon, it was like, ‘Woah,'” Falcons southeast area scout Shepley Heard said in an exclusive interview with AtlantaFalcons.com. “There are so many players on that Georgia defense and you’re watching everybody, but then you see Jalon and he’s flying all over the place. And you love what he can do because you can move him around.”

Falcons defense was one of the worst in the league

The Atlanta Falcons defense was one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL last season. Atlanta finished last season with a total of 31 sacks on the season. Sacks will be vital in turning the defense around for the Falcons as they must be able to have a substantial defense for their high-octane offense.

Morris is doing everything possible to improve the Falcon’s defense as he fired his defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and hired Ulbrich going on this season. He believes you need plenty of pass rushers to have a great defense.

“I think you can’t have enough edge,” Morris told reporters at the annual league meeting this month. “You know, I think that’s got to be something that you’re always constantly doing. … You play a bunch of different people. You got to get a chance to roll those guys around. You can make the movement you have to make necessarily go out there and try to win matchups. And I think you want to continue to add those guys as much as you can.”

It should an exciting season for the Falcons as they look to improve on last season win total.