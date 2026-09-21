Atlanta Falcons Fans Roast Cooper Rush After Bad Panthers Loss

The Atlanta Falcons got destroyed in their home opener by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta is 0-2 after their 34-3 loss. They have major QB problems, and understandably so, Falcons fans weren’t too pleased with the performance of Cooper Rush, who likely won’t get another start this season.

Rush began the game as the Falcons’ signal caller, but he completed just 10 passes for 86 yards, no touchdowns, and turned the ball over several times.

Let’s get into some of the best reactions from social media.

Falcons Fans Not Pleased with Cooper Rush Performance

How can you blame Falcons fans for being upset with their “QBs” performance?

“Cooper Rush hasn’t played well since the Pilgrims landed, but some how. He keeps landing jobs. He’s terrible don’t care what NFL execs think.”

Rush had previously served as the Ravens ‘ backup QB and was signed late in the offseason by the Falcons.

@stevozone4_: “Cooper Rush is the worst quarterback to ever have worn an Atlanta Falcons uniform.”

@omgitsbirdman: “Cooper Rush might be the worst QB I’ve ever seen”

@hcf_m2h: “I think the Falcons might be on 0-17 watch”

@97th_trel: “I feel bad for yall wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy”

@WajahatAli: “I’m sorry, ATL. The Falcons look atrocious this year.”

It’s obviously a tough situation in Atlanta right now, and many fans are right with the sentiment that it might be a long season for the Falcons.

Where Do Falcons Go from Here?

Well, the good news for Atlanta Falcons fans is that Michael Penix Jr. should return this Thursday against the Packers.

Key word: Should, because Penix Jr. was supposed to be good to go for this onslaught against the Panthers, but reports point to Penix Jr. not wanting to play two games in five or so days on a surgically repaired ACL.

Falcons’ training camp standout Jack Strand even got a little playing time on Sunday against the Panthers, but he didn’t show much more promise than veteran Cooper Rush, which means the Falcons are suddenly very reliant on Penix Jr. to display some of his arm talent that led to many scouts being high on him as an NFL prospect.