Atlanta Falcons General Manager Named ‘Most Intriguing’ Ahead of Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons, along with all other 31 NFL teams, will begin training camp at the end of July, and the NFL’s official start of the preseason begins in early August.

There’s a lot of pressure on the Falcons’ front office this season, as there’s a new head coach, new GM, and brand-new (for the most part) roster. Atlanta’s new GM is Ian Cunningham, who believes in Tua Tagovailo to still be a capable starting quarterback. Cunningham has already signed new pillars on offense in Kyle Pitts and Drake London to extensions, but why does one NFL writer believe that the Falcons’ GM is the most intriguing newcomer this season?

Ian Cunnigham Brings Change of Ideology to Atlanta Falcons

As per usual, going from one NFL season to another, there were a lot of changes made to this Falcons team over the offseason.

One of the biggest newcomers in this Falcons org is GM Ian Cunningham, who has a lot of experience working under some of the top executives in the NFL.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall recently named GM Ian Cunnigham as the most ‘intriguing’ newcomer for this Falcons organization.

Some of the reasoning Kendall includes Cunningham as the candidate for the Falcons is because of the new look. Bijan Robinson figures to ink a lucrative extension in his own right at some point this offseason, but that may come closer to week one. Also, the circumstances surrounding Atlanta, like the James Pearce Jr. drama and letting Kaden Elliss walk out the door, are all reasons Cunningham has a lot on his shoulders.

Falcons’ 2026 Season Outlook

Look, it’s been nearly 10 seasons since the Atlanta Falcons have been in the NFL playoffs, but expectations feel high once again in a weak NFC South division, where if Tua doesn’t turn the ball over, Bijan continues to stay healthy and shifty as ever, why can the Falcons NOT win this division?

There’s no really trusted team in the NFC South to post a 10-win season, which leaves the margin of error that much more thin, but with London, Pitts and Bijan all returning, Atlanta should remain optimistic.

As always, the most important games for the Falcons in 2026 will be those against the Saints, Panthers, and Buccaneers.