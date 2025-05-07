Falcons Rookie Picks Surprising Jersey Number

There have been a few stories recently about the jersey choices of incoming NFL rookies. Miami Dolphins rookies seem wise to avoid picking numbers of former players that could be seen as off-putting to some. Tennessee Titans first-overall draft pick Cam Ward asked former Houston Oilers superstar Warren Moon if he could wear his No. 1 jersey (Moon said it was fine). New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter was stonewalled when he asked former quarterback Phil Simms for No. 11 and former outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor for No 56.

It can be a tricky situation.

And with all of these stories coming out about jersey selection, more attention is being paid to who is choosing what. Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Jalon Walker recently made a decision to take his University of Georgia number to the NFL. The only problem? The edge rusher will be wearing No. 11.

But, that’s Julio’s number

For those that have played fantasy football in the last ten or more years, you know that number could be considered sacred by the Falcons because it was worn by likely Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2029. He left the Falcons following the 2020 season and finished his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He was easily the best receiver in Falcons history with 848 receptions, 12,896 receiving yards and 60 receiving touchdowns.

Jones also had stints with the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why allow Walker to wear it?

Many would argue the Falcons should have retired the No. 11 jersey already in Atlanta. At the very least, they could have just not made it available. Some teams like the Las Vegas Raiders (and Oakland and Los Angeles) and Dallas Cowboys don’t retire numbers, and that’s fine.

The Cowboys at least don’t hand out their former stars numbers. No player has worn No. 8 for Dallas after Troy Aikman. No player has worn No. 22 after Emmitt Smith. No. 88 for the Cowboys is a little different as it’s become a badge of honor for their top receiver. Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb were/are stars that made it iconic (no one knows how or why Antonio Bryant was able to wear it from 2002-2004).

The Raiders, however, don’t seem to care. One need look no further than Todd Marinovich, who was a first-round pick in 1991, but played just two seasons and bottomed out of the NFL after throwing for just 1,345 yards and eight touchdowns. Marinovich was handed No. 12 from day one, yet they used to have a quarterback by the name of Kenny Stabler who wore the same jersey.

Walker wearing No. 11 will surely be met with backlash from fans on social media. If he becomes a star, no one will really care. But, the fact that he decided to go after that number can be seen as selfish and could ruffle some feathers.

In addition to Walker, “the Falcons also announced defensive end James Pearce Jr. will wear 27, defensive back Xavier Watts No. 31, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. No. 33 and offensive lineman Jack Nelson No. 69,” according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.