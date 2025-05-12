NFL Insider Provides update on Falcons’ Quarterback Situation

The Atlanta Falcons have a bit of a problem on their hands. It could be considered a good problem, but they most certainly don’t want a $180 million backup quarterback on their roster. Kirk Cousins would be a nice safety net should Michael Penix, Jr. struggle, but clearly they would like to find a trade partner for the 36-year old signal caller.

Unable to move Cousins over the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons would likely be talking to the Indianapolis Colts (Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones aren’t particularly inspiring to anyone at this point), the Pittsburgh Steelers (if Aaron Rodgers bails on them, they would be stuck with a seriously empty cupboard) and perhaps the New Orleans Saints since Derek Carr just retired.

Ian Rapoport has the latest

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suspects that the Falcons are going to continue to try to trade Cousins, even if it takes them until the NFL trade deadline.

“As of right now, it certainly appears Kirk Cousins is set to be their backup quarterback for the 2025 season,” says Rapoport. “Obviously, if any team needs a quarterback with starting experience, that would also, by the way, could the Pittsburgh Steelers, if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t go there, Cousins would be the first call.

“Which is why we’re going to be talking about Kirk Cousins all the time this coming preseason, this coming actual season. Every time a quarterback gets hurt, the Falcons are going to be like, ‘Hello, look at the guy we got.’

“Maybe they could get a potential premium draft pick for a guy who’s now their backup.”

This should be positive news for the Falcons

Dave Holcomb of Sports Illustrated thinks this report is a good thing for the Falcons. As we move through practices and training camp, guys unfortunately do get hurt and all of a sudden teams have pressing needs.

“It’s hard to read Rapoport’s update as nothing but good news, maybe even great news, for the Falcons,” Holcomb writes. “And really, what Rapoport suggested could happen Friday is pretty much exactly what the Falcons hoped would happen.

“The team is holding onto Cousins with the intention of creating the notion they don’t have to trade him. That increases his value, and that value will go exponentially higher if a contender loses a starting quarterback.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers also remain an immediate possibility because the team has been unable to sign Aaron Rodgers.

“The Steelers, though, are looking more and more like a team that isn’t trying all that hard to win in 2025. In their latest big move, they traded starting receiver George Pickens for 2026 and 2027 draft capital.”

As stated previously, the few teams mentioned could absolutely have interest in Cousins right away. But, whether it’s injuries or some teams not being overly thrilled with how their quarterbacks are developing, the Falcons could soon find plenty of suitors.