New Atlanta Falcons Defender Says He Fits “Right In”

Much has been said about the Atlanta Falcons improving their pass rush in the draft when they selected University of Georgia defensive end Jalon Walker and University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce. Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And rightfully so, as the Falcons were 31st in the league in sacks in 2024.

Slightly under radar was the one-year, $10 million deal given to Leonard Floyd, who had 8.5 sacks last year for the San Francisco 49ers. And the defensive end feels like he’s fitting in well with his new team.

“It went great,” Floyd said when asked about OTAs. “I love the guys. It’s a collection of guys who are ready to win.”

Floyd was also asked how he felt he was integrating with his new Falcons’ teammates.

“I feel like I fit right in,” he said. “I’m a guy who’s been through a lot as far as my career. I’ve got a lot of experience, and I’m just coming in, giving as much knowledge to the guys that I can.”

Floyd welcomes another Georgia Bulldog

Floyd was drafted in the first round of the 2016 Draft by the Chicago Bears with the ninth-overall pick out of the University of Georgia. He was asked how he felt about fellow Bulldog Walker getting selected by the Falcons with the 15th-overall pick this year.

“It’s great, I can actually tell he was a Georgia guy by the way he practiced today,” Floyd continued. “Running to the ball, hustling hard, it was great, it was great to see him doing that, and I was like, that reminds me of my time coming out of Georgia. I came out and just went hard.”

Floyd is very familiar with Georgia

Floyd is originally from Chauncey, GA, about 150 miles south of Atlanta. His mother was blown away when he called and told her that he was signing a deal with the Falcons.

“My mom was crying,” Floyd said Tuesday. “She was way more excited than me from the phone call. … I told her, I’m like, ‘Ma, you got to calm down. They ain’t even put it on TV yet.'”

Floyd also said that head coach Raheem Morris factored heavily into his decision to sign with Atlanta.

“I had some of my best plays out there playing in L.A. with him,” Floyd said. “I won a ring with him in L.A., so yeah, by far he’s one of the best [coaches] I had.”

Morris was excited too and said that it was imperative that they bring in the right people to fix the pass rush problems.

“It starts with the people, right?” Morris said. “Obviously we get the people in place to be able to find those guys and I got so much confidence in what [general manager] Terry [Fontenot has] been able to do, building our offense, some of the young talent to run our offense, be able to get some of those things going and now really shifting the focus of some of the defensive needs that we have and being able to bring people in.”

Floyd has played in 138 games in the NFL and started 137 of them. He has 412 tackles, 66.5 sacks, two picks, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. From 2020-2022 he played three seasons with the Los Angles Rams, before spending 2023 with the Buffalo Bills and then last season with the 49ers.

So what’s next for Floyd?

“Time to get the quarterback,” he said. “That’s why I show up, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I’m here for.”