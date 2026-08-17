Atlanta Falcons Hit with Massive Overreaction After Embarrasing Broncos Loss in Preseason Opener

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t have the best showing in their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on Friday evening.

Atlanta lost 27-7, and was down 24-0 before they put any points on the board. No doubt, it was an embarrassing performance, but it’s preseason, and it’s impossible to dictate how a team’s season will go based off one meaningless preseason game.

For instance, the Cowboys beat the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, so would that mean the Cowboys are worthy of making a Super Bowl run? Probably not.

Anyway, I digress. Recently, in a FanSided.com article, the Falcons were hit with a massive overreaction after their preseason loss to the Broncos.

Falcons 2026 Season Deemed ‘Over’ After One Preseason Game

FanSided.com’s Jake Beckman deemed ‘The Falcons’ season is over’ in a massive overreaction following Atlanta’s 27-7 loss to the Broncos on Friday evening:

“It’s always a good idea to get a quarterback for cheap, and the Falcons had the right idea when they signed Tua Tagovailoa for a league minimum $1.2 million … You know … The other side of that coin is that there are reasons quarterbacks like that are available for $1.2 million. On the Falcons’ second offensive play of the game (the first pass play), the snap hit Tua in the hands, and he fumbled it. He ended up looking terrible in his limited time (three of five for 22 yards).”

Listen… the Falcons may be in for a long season after a devastating injury to Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. being suspended, but it’s impossible (and way too long of a season) to deem a team’s season over in the NFL before one snap is even taken in a real game.

Declaring the Falcons Season Over Is Premature…

The Falcons’ 27-7 preseason loss to Denver was ugly, but declaring their season over after one exhibition game is premature. Atlanta’s offense was without key pieces, including Bijan Robinson and Jake Matthews, while Michael Penix Jr. remains in the mix at quarterback after not being cleared for full team work. Tua Tagovailoa’s shaky debut certainly raised questions, but he played only a handful of snaps.

Atlanta is also rolling with a new regime within the coaching staff, and Kevin Stefanski can’t be judged on his ability after one preseason game.

The loss exposed legitimate depth concerns, but preseason results rarely predict regular-season success.