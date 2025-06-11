Cousins Sounds Off at Minicamp about Role with Atlanta Falcons

It’s no secret that the Atlanta Falcons would like to trade Kirk Cousins. And it’s also public knowledge that Cousins would like to play for a team where he can start. But, it’s the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Falcons and Cousins is still on the roster.

While Cousins has no chance to start in Atlanta barring an injury to Michael Penix, he’s staying positive.

“Right now, it’s about the situation that I’m in and being the best, I can and hopefully, in February, we as an organization are holding up the Lombardi trophy,” Cousins said per Maria Martin at 11Alive.

Head coach Raheem Morris is happy to still have Cousins around and doesn’t sound like he’s eager to see him get moved.

“It has been really boring for me because it’s the same, it’s been really consistent,” Morris said. “I’m really comfortable with Kirk (Cousins) because of who he is, his character, the person I don’t worry about with Kirk because he’s a man first and is going to go out and do whatever it takes for us to help his football team as long as he’s with us.”

Obviously, Cousins wants to be the guy somewhere and he knows that won’t happen with the Falcons. But, so far, his four-year, $180 million contract has been tough to move. But, as one would expect, Cousins is being the consummate professional.

“Obviously, you’d love to play. I’m not going to dwell on things that aren’t reality,” the 36-year old said. “That’s not the situation that I’m in. It’s better spent to be focused on the situation that I’m in and controlling what you can control, and I think that’s the right mindset to have.”

Cousins is very supportive of his successor

Cousins was reportedly “stunned” when the Falcons drafted Penix with the eighth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had just signed his huge deal before the previous season and certainly didn’t expect the team to pull the trigger on another signal caller that high in the draft.

But, despite his reaction to his selection, Cousins remains supportive of Penix.

“Michael (Penix) is going to do great,” Cousins said. “He’s going to have a great career. He’s off to a great start. He’s got all the tangibles and intangibles you need to be successful and I’m just here to support him as he needs it, but I also don’t need to be in his ear so much that I’m another weight or another voice.

“I just want to be a support as much as I can. He knows that. We’re in close proximity on the field and in meetings, so we have great conversations. I can learn from him, just like he can learn from me and that’s how a good quarterback room always should be.”

Penix is happy to have Cousins around

As Penix enters his first season as an NFL starter, he’s thankful to have a veteran around to be a mentor. And, it sounds like Cousins has been helpful from the beginning, even when he was the starting quarterback.

“It’s been good,” Penix said. “Kirk has always been the same guy since day one. He always told me since I got in that he’s got my back and I told him I’ve got his back. We support each other and that’s how it’s always going to be. We’re teammates and we want this team to win football games.”

Hopefully Cousins isn’t doing too much work on the field at this week’s minicamp. If he gets injured at the team facility, the Falcons would be on the hook for the remainder of his salary, which would make a trade nearly impossible.