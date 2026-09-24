Atlanta Falcons QB Depth Chart for Week 3 TNF Brings Change

The Atlanta Falcons spent the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season in absolute quarterback chaos.

Things should feel a little more back to normal when the Falcons take the field for Week 3 on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

That’s because finally, the QBs are getting healthy in Atlanta.

At this point, Falcons fans are painfully aware what has already happened this season.

Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t ready to play to begin the season as he recovered from his 2025 season-ending knee surgery on his third career torn ACL.

Tua Tagovailoa came aboard from the Miami Dolphins and was supposed to start Week 1, but then he hurt his oblique at the Thursday practice before the Falcons’ Sunday opener, and that kept him out of the first two games.

Cooper Rush got to start both games after signing in Atlanta July 29, and he looked about what you’d expect a guy to look like who was benched from being the backup fill-in a year ago for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons also pulled Rush, giving undrafted D-II rookie Jack Strand some action against the Carolina Panthers — and while it was a tough spot, Strand also struggled, throwing a pick-six on the very first pass of his NFL career.

There’s no guarantee that the winds of change will bring better results. The Falcons are 0-2 with a hole to dig out of.

But in Week 3, the quarterback situation will at least feel a little more normal.

Falcons QB Depth Chart

Michael Penix Jr. is back in the fold and will start for the Falcons in Week 3.

Atlanta made the announcement on Monday. Penix had already been close, being a full participant in practice last week, but the Falcons and their third-year QB were being cautious in his return from injury.

Penix played nine games last season before his season was ended, and this will be a pivotal year for the strong-armed southpaw to stake his claim for the starting job going forward.

It wasn’t clear immediately when Penix’s return was announced, but it became known as the week went on that Tagovailoa will also be healthy for Thursday night.

The expectation is that Tua will be active for the first time this season, too, and serve as Penix’s backup.

The third-QB role won’t be totally clear until the Falcons’ inactives list comes out 90 minutes before kickoff — it seems most likely that they’d name Rush the emergency third QB due to his experience level.

Falcons Hope To End Drought

The Falcons enter Thursday night with a brutal drought that they’re hoping Penix can end early.

The offense has yet to be in the red zone (inside the 20-yard line to begin a play) this season.

Their only touchdown came on a longer catch-and-run from Bijan Robinson in Week 1.

Clearly, it’s been a difficult start for the Falcons. Whether Penix likes it or not, it’s his job to pull them out of this rut.