Atlanta Falcons Receive New James Pearce Jr. Update Amid Legal Uncertainty

The 2026 NFL season is still a few months away, but there is a big development happening within the Atlanta Falcons organization. Atlanta is still waiting for a legal matter to resolve itself regarding star pass rusher James Pearce Jr.

ESPN wrote (on March 12): “Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. was initially charged with five felonies, which were later adjusted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney to three felonies and one misdemeanor following a February 2026 incident involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson.”

NFL reporter Andy Slater then wrote (via X on April 23):

“SLATER SCOOP: Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. will have all of his charges dismissed if he completes a program offered to him by the state of Florida, I’ve learned. While details are still being worked out, Pearce Jr. would have to attend therapy sessions and stay out of trouble over a six-month period.”

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Falcons Get New James Pearce Jr. Update

Things are sounding a bit more promising for the Falcons to get their star pass rusher back in the latest report regarding this legal matter.

Andy Slater, who has been all over this story, came out with a new SCOOP (on May 26):

“SLATER SCOOP: James Pearce Jr. was approved for a fast-track to getting this case dismissed, I’ve learned. It will be a one year program instead of six months. His ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, also voluntarily dropped her attempt at a permanent restraining order against the Falcons star.”

James Pearce Jr. must stay away from Rickea Jackson for the next 12 months while the program is being completed. Slater also reports that the one-year program includes mental health treatment with services to address anger management and impulse control. Pearce Jr. will also have to undergo random drug testing beyond the NFL or NFLPA screenings and write apology letters to the police department.

James Pearce Jr. Program Explained…

It might not make sense when you read it as “it will be a one-year program instead of six months”, but basically, what that means is it’s a lot quicker if serious felony charges are dropped in a one-year period rather than having to go to trial and get the legal situation settled in court, which could take much longer. It’s the best-case scenario for James Pearce Jr., but not necessarily the Falcons, who are still trying to fill the void of him not being able to play. It’s also important to note that the NFL has not handed down a punishment for Pearce Jr. yet, either, as they are awaiting the case to settle, but this development could help Pearce Jr.’s chances.

Mark Zinno wrote (after the recent report): “James Pearce Jr. should be at #Falcons training camp in July. The NFL will still have their say, but getting the case dismissed will make it hard to see the suspension being more than 4 games in my opinion. For the record, I’ve been wrong before on this case. But … money can buy you out of a lot of trouble I suppose.”

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James Pearce Jr. with the Atlanta Falcons

Aside from the legal matters off the field, James Pearce Jr. is a vital part of this Falcons team, but it remains unclear if he will be able to play with the team this season.

James Pearce Jr. had a phenomenal rookie season for the Falcons in 2025 after being drafted in the first round out of the University of Tennessee.

He recorded 10.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections, and one fumble recovery over 17 games and three starts. Pearce Jr., also had 10 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits in 2025.