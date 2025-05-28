Atlanta Falcons Starting Offensive Lineman Missing from OTA

The Atlanta Falcons were missing an important player from Organized Team Activities (OTA) today as offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was not present on the first day. These sessions, while technically voluntary, are often considered crucial for developing timing and cohesion, especially along the offensive line.

It is an important season for McGary as he will be the blindside blocker for starting quarterback Michael Penix. Penix is a left-handed quarterback who will need McGary to have one of his best seasons as a pro to have a good season.

McGary who is a country boy who grew up in Seattle, values his parents and his upbringing in an article in 2022 by Jason Kendall.

“I was very fortunate as a kid. I grew up in a place with a tremendous amount of natural beauty, and my parents taught me to appreciate it,” he said. “I just loved it as a kid. It was my dream to be able to go and explore and spend all my time in the woods, chasing critters and being the stereotypical little Daniel Boone. I loved it, man. I love everything about the outdoor world here, the deer, bear, elk, cougar, bobcats, everything. This place is one of the few states with such diversity and natural beauty. It speaks to me as someone who enjoys the outdoors.” said McGary.

McGary Blindside blocker

A rare mix of size, speed, and violence, McGary is often seen pancaking defenders and leading toss plays like a 260-pound tight end.

The blindside blocker is a difficult position to play in the NFL and many people consider it one of the hardest positions to play. Despite being one of the biggest players on the field as McGary stands at 6’6 331 Ibs, a blindside blocker must move like a much smaller athlete. Their footwork has to be sharp, quick, and reactive to mirror the rush of defensive ends and outside linebackers.

McGary has a lot of experience as he has started 76 of 77 games he has played in since being drafted by the Falcons in 2019. Starting 76 games is very impressive , showcasing durability and consistency.

McGary is one of the league’s best

McGary’s best skill set is his ability to be a run blocker. He is an elite run-blocking tackle who does more than just hold his edge as he controls it. On outside zone runs, he’s the one sealing the edge so the running back can bounce it. On inside runs, he’s creating cutback lanes by turning defenders. On power schemes, he’s pulling and burying linebackers in space as he is the driving force on runs to the right side of the offensive line.

McGary will be a player to watch as OTA continues as he is a key member of the team. Atlanta couldn’t afford to replace McGary this late in the offseason as there aren’t many free agents that can replace him this late.