Breaking: Atlanta Falcons Trade Starting Center to Ravens Ahead of NFL Deadline

The NFL trade deadline has officially passed.

The Atlanta Falcons weren’t necessarily expected to be very active ahead of the deadline, but the organization made their big move on Monday by sending Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Well, just before the 4:00 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, the Falcons traded Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens, according to Adam Schefter.

Falcons Trade Ryan Neuzil to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens’ X account announced the trade, which came mere minutes before 4 p.m.:

“We have acquired offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for offensive guard Andrew Vorhees and undisclosed draft compensation.”

Andrew Vorhees is a three-year NFL veteran offensive lineman who has spent his entire career with the Ravens. In 2026, he’s played in five games (2 starts).

As for Ryan Neuzil, the 6-3, 305-pound center has spent five total seasons in the NFL, all with the Atlanta Falcons.

Neuzil has started all nine games for the Falcons this season and started all 17 games in 2025 as well.

Darius Hayes from SI.com wrote (about the trade):

“The move is unexpected considering Neuzil’s importance to Atlanta’s offensive line over the past two seasons. He has played almost exclusively at center and has been the team’s starter since 2025, becoming a familiar presence in the middle of the offensive line. However, Neuzil is in the final year of his contract, giving Atlanta an opportunity to acquire assets rather than potentially lose him in free agency. He also has ties to Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who recruited him to Appalachian State before the two reunited in Atlanta.”

While the Falcons are technically still in the NFC South race for first place, Atlanta has sort of signaled they are gearing focus towards the 2027 season with trades of Jessie Bates III and now Neuzil.