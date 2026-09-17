Falcons Get Bad News on Michael Penix Jr. via ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Everyone is weighing in on the chances of Michael Penix Jr. returning soon (or not soon) from his knee injury recovery for the Atlanta Falcons.

The latest to weigh in on Wednesday night? ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter is as plugged in as anyone, so what he has to say can often be quite informative.

In this case, what Schefter had to say was quite concerning.

Adam Schefter on Michael Penix Jr.

Schefter made it clear that there’s still uncertainty about Penix.

“The way it was described to me over the weekend was the Falcons didn’t know if it would be another week or another month,” Schefter said on Wednesday night, via Underdog NFL.

There’d been some discussion that Penix could be back as soon as Week 3, which would fit the “another week timeline.”

Prior to this, though, there hadn’t been any suggestion that Penix could need a whole additional month.

That would take him into October and a bunch more games into the season, and it’d be something that the Falcons may not be able to afford if they want to be competitive this season.

Atlanta is currently relying on Cooper Rush as its starter by default as Tua Tagovailoa nurses an oblique injury and Penix remains in a slow ramp up period as he recovers from his 2025 season-ending knee injury.

If it really is another month, that could spell trouble in Atlanta.

What’s Taking So Long?

Penix told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he’s still dealing with a couple physical things that need to get right before he can play.

He also emphasized that he’s really itching to get back out onto the field.

Penix and his teammates and coaches have all said the right things, but the reality is that until he’s actually back in a game and looks like himself, it won’t matter for Atlanta what words are said.

This is a talented Falcons offense with the likes of RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts. It’s tough for Atlanta to maximize them without solid quarterback play, though.

The NFC South Division is open for the taking, and the Falcons can make an initial statement on Sunday in Week 2 when they take on the defending champion Carolina Panthers, who managed to win the division at just 8-9 last year.

There’s a scenario where the Falcons get their offense humming with Penix at the center of it and have a great season.

But if Penix truly isn’t back for another month, then that’s a lot harder scenario to envision. The Falcons’ ceiling feels lower without Penix, and his return is still apparently a mystery. It even has Schefter stumped.