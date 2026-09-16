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Bad Signs for Falcons’ QBs Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa

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Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix during the preseason for the Falcons.
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up with Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the NFL preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons had quite the media audience watching one of their side practice fields on Wednesday.

That’s because Michael Penix Jr. was there, not on the main field.

Penix, who has yet to return to game action after his 2025 season-ending knee injury, was throwing on a side field, and this was the scene:

There’s an element of mystery with Penix at the moment. It seems everyone wants to know what the real scoop with him is.

He has been cleared, but the Falcons are playing it safe with their young QB who has now torn an ACL three times since he began his college football career.

With Penix out, and with Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) having missed Week 1, this has been Cooper Rush’s team until proven otherwise.

It’s just not clear there’s much reason for optimism as long as Rush is playing QB.

Bad Signs for Falcons

Penix on a side field is a bad sign. A guy who is supposed to start at quarterback in the week ahead would likely be with his teammates stretching and preparing for practice.

Tagovailoa not practicing Wednesday, which head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned beforehand, is another bad sign.

Stefanski isn’t ruling Tagovailoa out, but again, it’s not that common that a QB misses practice at the start of the week but then starts on Sunday.

There was one good sign: After Rush threw first to receivers during routes on air, Penix stepped in and took part, too:

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The lefty QBs were expected to duke it out for the starting job.

Instead, Tagovailoa won it by default with Penix still ramping up to full speed, but then Tagovailoa got hurt, and now neither southpaw is taking part in the QB1 competition at the moment.

Cooper Rush Injured, Too

Maybe the most ironic part of this is that Rush is also dealing with an injury.

A report emerged last weekend that Rush had back spasms, but that he’d still be good to play in Week 1, and he did indeed start the opener.

Stefanski told reporters Wednesday that Rush isn’t 100% but that the veteran backup QB would be a full participant in practice.

In that regard, Rush seems ahead of Penix and Tagovailoa. But it’s not even a sure thing that he’ll stay intact going forward, as back injuries can definitely be a pain.

The Falcons certainly didn’t sign up for this chaos, but it’s some serious early-season adversity that they get to navigate. Whether or not they can do so successfully could determine the overall outlook for this Atlanta season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Bad Signs for Falcons’ QBs Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa

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