Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris and Bijan Robinson Developing Bond

Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He also has a close relationship with head coach Raheem Morris. The two had a chance to spend time together while watching a fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach. In an article by Marc Raimondi, both Morris and Robinson explain the bonding from the fight.

“We were able to do different things off the field,” Morris said. “He’s come by my house, he’s met my children. … We got a chance to go watch [the fight] and be a part of that and see that stuff together. He got a chance to meet some of my lifelong friends, and he fit right in. He was able to be around a bunch of old people, watch the fight, and have a bunch of fun.”

“It was sick, man,” Robinson said Monday after a Falcons practice. “Me and [Morris] got to bond, and he got to know who I was more as a person, as I did him.

Robinson is Expecting a Huge Season

Since being selected eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bijan Robinson has quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the Atlanta Falcons’ offense. In his first two seasons, Robinson has demonstrated exceptional versatility and consistency, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s premier running backs.

“I think Bijan makes everybody better around him as a person, as a leader,” Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “If you’re having a bad day, Bijan is putting a smile on your face. If you need a pick-me-up, he’s there to hug you. So, he’s special in that sense.”

Robinson’s ability to perform consistently was evident as he started all 17 games in the 2024 season. His durability and reliability provided the Falcons with a dependable offensive weapon, capable of contributing both in the running game and as a receiver out of the backfield. His balanced skill set made him a versatile threat, keeping defenses on their heels.

Robinson Looking for a Saquon Barkley Season

Bijan Robinson’s early career achievements have set a high bar, and his trajectory suggests a promising future as one of the NFL’s elite running backs. His contributions have not only energized the Falcons’ offense but also made it go from good to elite.

“We are all waiting for that Saquon type of season for when it comes to explosives,” Robinson said. “But I’ve been working on it a lot this offseason and obviously when it gets to the season, it’s time to go show it and go do the work the right way.”

In the 2024 season, Robinson showcased his prowess by rushing for 1,456 yards on 304 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt, and scoring 14 touchdowns. He also contributed 61 receptions for 431 yards and an additional touchdown, culminating in 1,887 scrimmage yards. His performance placed him third in the NFL for rushing yards and fifth for rushing touchdowns, underscoring his significant impact on the field. His growth and development will be instrumental in the team’s pursuit of postseason success.