Is Bijan Robinson Related to Brian Robinson? Falcons’ RB Depth Chart Has 2 ‘B Robinson’

The Atlanta Falcons certainly have a type when it comes to running backs.

If your first initial is ‘B’ and your last name is Robinson, come on down. You’d fit right in on this RB depth chart.

The Falcons open the season with just two running backs on their active roster: Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.

Bijan is the incumbent and the superstar. Brian is a proven NFL player who brings more of a bruising running style to the equation.

Together, they’ll be a key component to the offense for new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski.

They’ll also spend the whole season playing together, which will raise an obvious question for football fans everywhere.

Is Bijan Robinson Related to Brian Robinson Jr?

These two ‘B’ Robinson running backs are not related.

While it could make sense for these guys to be brothers, that’s simply not the case.

Brian was raised by his single mother, Kimberly Little, along with his Aunt Mimi. His mom worked long hours at a local hospital in Tuscaloosa to support her family.

There isn’t anymore crossover than the last name between Bijan and Brian Robinson.

The fact that they’re on the same team right now, though, is kind of wild.

Bijan Robinson’s Family

There’s a lot of information circulating online about Bijan’s family, but much of it is impossible to verify.

One website lists him as having multiple siblings who played in the NFL, but the people named weren’t actually ever NFL players, at least based on the widely available records of such things.

Bijan was raised in a big way by his grandparents, and grandpa Cleo was like a “father figure” to Bijan, according to Robinson’s official website. Cleo was an all-state linebacker and then a college football official in the Pac-12. Cleo’s brother Paul played in the NFL as a running back.

“His grandmother, Gerri, even has a box of items Bijan broke from throwing footballs around the house growing up,” Bijan Robinson’s official website says. “She told Bijan she kept it so that when he makes it to the NFL, he will pay her back for all of her broken items!”

Robinson also credits God for all of his success.

“Through his athletic success growing up, Bijan always falls back on his main values: the relationship and trust he has in God,” Robinson’s website says. “His athletic achievements and community involvement ground him in the mission to have the greatest impact granted by following God’s path.”