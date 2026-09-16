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Bijan Robinson Makes Strong Statement on Michael Penix Return for Falcons

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Michael Penix Jr. hands off to Bijan Robinson during the 2025 NFL season for the Falcons.
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands the ball off the Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Bijan Robinson knows that the Atlanta Falcons could use Michael Penix Jr. back at the quarterback position.

The Falcons’ superstar running back was the lone bright spot to the Atlanta offense in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which Cooper Rush started for the Falcons because Tua Tagovailoa and Penix were both out with injury.

Robinson had 29 touches, which is certainly something he’s happy with, but he can’t be happy with a 20-13 loss.

Of those 29 touches, Robinson had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 10 times out of Rush’s 22 pass attempts.

But what becomes clear as Robinson speaks about Penix is that he isn’t just concerned about his own numbers. The Falcons’ offensive dynamo simply wants his team to win.

Bijan Robinson on Michael Penix Jr.

Robinson spoke to reporters on Wednesday, and ESPN’s Marc Raimondi shared what Robinson had to say about Penix.

“I know we’re ready to see Mike,” Raimondi paraphrased from Robinson. “I know Mike is ready for himself. Forget what we think. He wants to play football.”

It’s an interesting vibe put out by Robinson given that the Falcons are still working through a messy QB situation that includes the aforementioned Rush and Tagovailoa in addition to Penix.

It’s gotta be fascinating for the undrafted rookie QB Jack Strand, from the Division II level, to watch all of this. NFL teams certainly don’t want this much uncertainty at quarterback.

Robinson certainly recognizes that. For the Falcons to reach their peak, they need the best QB possible. As far as current talent, Penix is probably that dude.

So Why Isn’t Michael Penix Playing?

The problem is that Penix is still being allowed time to recover from his 2025 season-ending knee injury.

It was the third torn ACL that Penix has had since starting his college career, so Atlanta isn’t taking any chances.

He’s been cleared to play and has been practicing, but the Falcons went with the cautious approach and held him out of Week 1. It’s seeming like they might do the same in Week 2, too.

The Falcons do turn around quickly to a Thursday night game in Week 3 against the Packers, so maybe the Falcons will save Penix’s return for that game.

Regardless, it’s clear Bijan will be excited whenever Penix finally gets to play again.

In the meantime, it’ll be up to Robinson to make plays even in a less-than-optimal offense, because no matter who is at QB, he’s Atlanta’s best chance to put points on the board.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Bijan Robinson Makes Strong Statement on Michael Penix Return for Falcons

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