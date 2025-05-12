Atlanta Falcons Happy to Have Versatile Playmaker at Rookie Minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons doubled up twice in the 2025 NFL Draft as they drafted two pass rushers and two defensive backs. The second defensive back was taken in the fourth round when the Falcons selected Billy Bowman with the 118th pick in the draft. Bowman played collegiate football for the University of Oklahoma.

He brings a strong competitive edge to the secondary. In an article by Terrin Waack, general manager Terry Fontenot explains what the organization likes about Bowman and what they expect him to bring to the team.

“If you don’t enjoy watching him play, then you just don’t like football. He flies around tough, smart, extremely athletic, really versatile. … Takes the ball away at a high rate, not just in terms of interceptions and anticipating and taking away, but he’s got ball awareness.”

For a defense looking to get younger, faster, and more dynamic, Bowman checks every box. He can cover, hit, and lead—and in a league that demands adaptability, he offers exactly that. Whether he’s tracking a deep route as a safety or jamming a slot receiver on 3rd and long, he’s already proving to be a critical piece in the Falcons’ future during rookie minicamp.

Bowman offers versatility

Billy brings the size and length of a prototypical safety, paired with the quick-twitch agility needed to hang with slot receivers in man coverage. In Oklahoma, he made a name for himself as a do-it-all defender roaming deep in zone coverage, crashing down into the box, and locking up shifty pass catchers in the slot.

Head coach Raheem Morris will utilize Bowman in many areas, such as safety, dime, and nickel back.

“Just the position flex. The ability to play a little nickel, play a little star position, the ability to pop back and play a little safety, potentially some dime. Appreciate the toughness, the guy. Appreciate the energy he plays with. The uncommon running hit to the ball. You love that.”

Bowman is ready to make an impact

A defensive back with the rare ability to play both safety and nickel corner at a high level, Bowman is quickly emerging as a valuable chess piece in the team’s evolving defensive scheme.

He feels like he can make an impact immediately because of his success in college. In his last season with the Sooners, he recorded 54 tackles along with 2 interceptions in 12 starts.

“I can be another source of creating turnovers. I feel like I’m very versatile. I feel like I can come down, I can play the run game. I can play the pass game,” said Bowman.

Billy and third-round pick Xavier Watts will be counted on to be key contributors on defense and special teams. This rookie class could be remembered for building the defense of the future, as Javon Walker and James Pierce are the leaders of the draft class.

For years, the Falcons have been searching for the right formula to turn promise into production, and in this year’s NFL Draft, they may have finally found it. After assembling one of the most highly praised draft classes in recent memory, the franchise is betting big on youth. With several rookies expected to play key roles immediately, the Falcons are shifting from a non-playoff team to a playoff contender.