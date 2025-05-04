Kyle Pitts: Contract Year and Expectations

The Atlanta Falcons are expecting a huge season for tight end Kyle Pitts season. Pitts was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Pitts’s career thus far has been highlighted by injuries and inconsistent play at the quarterback position. This offseason Pitts will have a healthy offseason and a quarterback in Michael Penixto help elevate his game to the next level.

The first thing to do is to decide whether or not Pitts is a wide receiver or tight end in the offense. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson stated in a May 4th article by Michael Smith that Pitts is a tight end first.

“Kyle is a tight end first,” Robinson said. “So first and foremost, we use Kyle as a tight end. He played with his hand in the dirt more than he had in the past last year. We want to continue to develop his tight-end skills. Are there times when we split him out? One hundred percent, because we want to split him out to get him away from the core and do some of those things.”

Pitts is the perfect unicorn offensive weapon

Pitts is a nightmare on the outside as his size gives smaller defensive backs fits as he is always capable of winning any 50-50 ball. What set Pitts apart was not just his physical attributes, but his work ethic, football IQ, and humility. He could out-leap defensive backs, run crisp routes, and had reliable hands in traffic. His combination of speed (4.35 40-yard dash), strength, and leaping ability made him almost unguardable in one-on-one matchups.

Pitts possessed a rare blend of size, speed, strength, and agility that redefined what teams looked for in not only a tight end but a wide receiver.

“I’m expecting Kyle to take a big jump. Year Two of the system,” Robinson said. “Year Two of understanding what we’re trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle. He knows what he needs to work on with the details, some of the fundamentals and techniques, and the consistency down and down out, those are things we talk about with him and Coach Koger talks about with him all the time is those finer details and that next level that he can take as a player. So I’m pumped for Kyle, can’t wait to get on the field with him and that’s going to be a lot of fun to see his growth.”

Contract year for Pitts

This season is also important for Pitts because it’s a contract year. Pitts is in the final year of his rookie deal after Atlanta picked up his fifth-year option last season. Pitts is more than capable of having a big season as he had over 1,000 yards receiving in his rookie year. Pitts was also a Pro Bowler in his first season in Atlanta. It should be a big season for Atlanta and Pitts as they go into the season with huge expectations.