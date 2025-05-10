Cousins’ Future Remain Uncertain in Atlanta

Cousins on short-term lease

Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins quarterback situation with the Falcons has been one of the biggest topics of the offseason. Cousins is still on the Falcons roster as he made a surprise visit to the team’s voluntary workouts. Kirk was benched for the final three games of the season for the new starting quarterback, Michael Penix.

The Falcons are good with having Cousins on the roster as they paid him a $10 million roster bonus in March. In an ESPN article by Marc Raimondi, Cousins and the Falcons are still in a work in progress; however, both parties are happy to be in Atlanta.

We love Kirk,” Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said last week. “We love that he’s here. “If something makes sense for us, then we will think about it.”

Smith said Atlanta is “constantly” having discussions with other teams about potential trades, not just involving Cousins. The 13-year quarterback has been with the team a “handful of days” already during the offseason program, though he does not have to be.

Cousins add value to Falcons’ roster

Cousins adds value to the Falcons’ roster as he is a veteran who can continue to be a mentor to Penix. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson understands the impact of having his presence in the building.

“Obviously, [Cousins is] in a role that he ended the season in, as backup, and [we] would expect him to — just like he did last year — just be there for Mike, be there for anybody on the offense,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said last week. “For me, when I’m up there installing, it’s not that much different. We had that same situation late in the season.

“When they made the switch, everybody got on board with it then, and everybody’s on board with it now. But Kirk’s a valuable player to this offense, to this team. And he’s here. We’re going to coach him just like we do every other player on the team.”

Cousin becoming a mentor can be major for Penix’s career. This approach can drastically shape a young quarterback’s development. Learning under a veteran allows a young quarterback to absorb the nuances of the game from decision-making under pressure to managing the locker room. It also builds confidence. Inexperienced quarterbacks often struggle not due to lack of talent, but because of information overload and the drastic leap in competition level. A mentor helps ground them, offering insights that can only come from experience.

Falcons still must make a final decision

Atlanta loves the things that Cousins brings to the team however, they will still have to make a decision about his future. Cousin has been clear that he wants to remain a starting quarterback in the league. There are several teams in the league that will be looking for a quarterback who has starter experience, such as Cousins. A trade could also be a possibility for Atlanta during the preseason, as injuries and bad quarterback performances could come into play.