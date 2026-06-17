Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski Shares Drake London Injury Update After Practice Decision

The Atlanta Falcons are going to look rather different when they return to action for the 2026 campaign. Not only do they have a new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, leading the way, but they have also made several big changes to their roster. If all goes according to plan, though, the Falcons will be competing for the top spot in the NFC South division when all is said and done.

One of the constants on this team is star wide receiver Drake London, who signed a four-year, $141 million contract extension earlier this offseason. However, concern about London’s status emerged when he was held out of action during the team’s latest practice, but Stefanski quickly addressed the situation in an attempt to ease the concerns of fans everywhere.

Kevin Stefanski Addresses Drake London’s Injury Status

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The Falcons selected London with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and while he has never benefited from any sort of top-tier quarterback play early in his career, he still has managed to turn himself into one of the best wide receivers in the league. That is why Atlanta was so eager to hand him a big-money deal before he entered a contract year.

Even though he missed five games due to injury, the 2025 campaign was the most productive season of London’s career on a per-game basis. He finished the year with 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns, and again, he did so despite the fact that the combination of Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins struggled under center.

The Falcons brought in Tua Tagovailoa to help provide some competition for Penix under center, but given what we’ve seen from him in recent years, that won’t exactly move the needle. As a result, it’s going to be up to guys like London to help keep the ball moving on offense. After he didn’t practice on Tuesday, Stefanski revealed that London is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury, but he quickly reassured folks that he is simply being extra cautious with him.

“A little thing that I’m just being ultra cautious (with),” Stefanski said when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. “He could practice, but I’m holding him out.”

Kevin Stefanski, Falcons Playing it Safe with Drake London

At this point in the offseason, there’s no sense forcing London onto the field if he isn’t 100% healthy. Stefanski was quick to note that he very well could be practicing, but given where the team is at this stage of the game, there is simply no reason to force the issue. As a result, London is going to be held on the sidelines until Stefanski feels comfortable throwing him into the fray.

Ideally, every player is always going to be 100% healthy, but that’s just not how things work in the NFL. London is going to need time to acclimate to Stefanski’s offensive system, but he is such a good player that he should be able to do so without much effort. Eventually, London will find his way back on the field, but for now, Stefanski and company are intent on easing him into the action as he works his way through this mystery injury.