Eli Manning Talks Michael Penix Jr., View On What QBs In The Modern Era Should Be

The quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa continues to be one of the most talked-about topics in the Atlanta Falcons offseason. And the race between the two signal-callers has been going on for quite some time now.

While all signs seem to be pointing to Tagovailoa taking the reins for at least the first game of the season, not everyone is decided on who the frontrunner truly should be.

I caught up with former NFL quarterback Eli Manning at the Manning Passing Academy on his thoughts on where Penix stands, as well as what successful NFL quarterbacks in the modern era should be.

Former NFL QB Eli Manning Weighs In On Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

Manning was complimentary of what he’s seen of Penix in the film and in-game action he has seen of the Falcons quarterback over recent years. Despite, Penix’s injury history and the torn ACL he suffered just last season, Manning is optimistic about his future.

“I’ve watched Michael (Penix Jr.) and have watched him play over these past couple of years,” Manning told me. “He has always thrown it well and put it in the right spot, so I think that even though he had the injury last year, he’s still got a lot of potential to have a great career.”

On top of the injuries, Penix has also had to face many changes to the coaching staff, personnel, and the roster as a whole since he was originally selected by the Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

That’s something Manning took time to note.

“He’s a guy who has played a lot of football. He’s won a lot of games in college, has played a lot in the NFL, so I think it is just about continuing to grow,” Manning continued. “He’s had new coordinators come in, new people, so continuing to learn that system and being a great leader and just trying to make great decisions on game day.”

Eli Manning Shares Thoughts On What a QB Should Be In The Modern Era

The popular view of what a quarterback should be in the modern era is one who is first and foremost a pocket passer with limited scrambling ability. Looking at Penix, he projects as a quarterback who needs much more polish in his throwing of the ball. But he is also one who has plenty of physical tools, including great arm strength and athleticism.

Not specifically in regard to Penix, Manning weighed in on what it takes to be a successful quarterback in the modern era of the NFL.

“The players are more athletic, which is good. They have the ability to extend plays,” Manning said. “They have the ability to do more play-action and get outside of the pocket. They can stay in the pocket, but they’ve still got to throw it well. But, when things break down, too, going through the scramble drills. You’re now coaching up scramble drills, and it’s kind of built into the system sometimes, what receivers are going to do to create those explosive plays.”

Manning, who himself was labeled a pocket passer with little mobility, believes it’s still possible to be just that, but that scrambling ability is huge in helping an offense in the modern-day NFL.

“I think it’s great that you can still be the pocket passer and stand in there and stay in there, but if you have the ability to move around and extend plays, it can help out the offense,” Manning continued.

At the end of the day, though, it still all comes down to Football IQ, and the best mental processors always rise to the top.

“I think it’s still the same as everywhere. You have to be a great leader and have great control of your offense,” Manning said. “You’ve got to know what the defense is doing, what plays you’ve got going against them, how you’re going to attack that, and learn the progressions of your offense well. How to get through it quickly so that you can make good decisions.

Every single play, there’s an opportunity to make the best decision possible.”