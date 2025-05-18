ESPN Analyst Ranks Falcons Fans Best In NFL

When ESPN Analyst Mina Kimes named the Atlanta Falcons as the best fanbase in the NFL, it wasn’t meant to crown the fans as the loudest or most boastful group in football.

It was a tip of the cap to the Falcons faithful, who have stood by their team through thick and thin over the last decade with just the right amount of realism.

Appearing alongside fellow analyst Kevin Clark, Kimes praised Falcons fans for not only their unwavering optimism, but their grounded approach when they review the past, and look ahead to the future.

From 28-3 to Penix

Perhaps the biggest reason why the Falcons are ranked as the #1 fanbase by Kimes is the elephant in the room, 28-3.

“Nobody has been through 28-3, I’m sorry,” said Kimes.

The Falcons’ infamous collapse in Superbowl LI, is more than just a meme; its a defining moment that is stapled into this generation of Falcons fans.

Many fan bases would have folded after that kind of collapse on one of sports’ biggest stages, but the Falcons’ faithful continued showing up.

The long game is what Falcons fans are in it for: the belief that the tide will turn, and their team will get back to contention in due time.

That long game, however, has tested fans’ patience again and again.

Just over a year ago, after the Falcons signed veteran Kirk Cousins, GM Terry Fontenot and HC Raheem Morris shocked the NFL world and drafted quarterback Michael Penix in the 2024 NFL Draft with the number eight pick.

Was this a smart insurance policy or were the Falcons already concerned with Cousins’ long-term health at the position?

After just giving Cousins a hefty contract, the criticism of the Falcons’ current direction as a team was warranted.

Looking ahead to this season, Falcons fans are set to welcome Michael Penix back to the field as the unquestioned starting quarterback.

Will Penix be able to finally deliver at a position that has contributed to so much fan turmoil over the years?

In light of such a complex situation at perhaps the most important position in sports, Falcons fans clearly understand the situation at hand and are choosing to see how it plays out, rather than claim it’s perfect.

Falcons Fans See Big Picture

A recent move by the Atlanta Falcons that cements Falcons fans in seeing the big picture, is when the Falcons traded back into the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Falcons made a trade with the Los Angeles Rams and moved to secure another prospect at the Edge position.

James Pearce Jr, out of Tennessee was the name on the Falcons draft card. It was a pick that came with many raised eyebrows across the NFL.

Pearce was viewed as a raw prospect and the value of what the Falcons gave up to get him was questionable, especially when it involved giving up a 2026 first-round pick.

But again, the reaction was measured by Falcons fans, understanding the value of what they gave up, but also intrigued by what they got.

Pairing James Pearce with fellow rookie Jalon Walker off the edge could be a phenomenal return for the Falcons and their fans.

Falcons fans have earned their reputation by living in the grey area.

They track the moves, understand the criticisms, get intrigued by the possibilities and most importantly, they show up anyway.

In a league full of noise, Falcons fans do something that not a lot of other fans do, they listen.

And maybe they’re starting to believe that the long game might finally be worth it.