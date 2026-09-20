ESPN Reveals Michael Penix Jr.’s Likely Return Date for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have yet to have their ideal quarterback scenario play out for the 2026 NFL season.

They entered the summer hoping to have a legitimate competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., and at the end of it, they figured that one of the talented lefties would prove worthy of the starting gig.

Instead, neither seized the opportunity.

Tagovailoa was ineffective throughout the preseason, and then he got an oblique injury in the lead-up to Week 1.

Penix was ramping up all along as he recovered from 2025 season-ending knee surgery, and he never really got a true chance in the competition to begin with.

Most notably, neither has been ready to play either of the first two weeks of the season.

That has meant that instead of them, Cooper Rush has started for the Falcons for two weeks, with undrafted rookie Jack Strand as his backup.

The noise coming out of Atlanta this weekend, though, is optimistic about Penix’s return.

When is Michael Penix Jr. Coming Back?

The latest report indicates that Penix could make his return as soon as Week 3.

The Falcons actually have the quick turnaround this week, lining up to play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning that Penix is aiming to debut this season on Thursday.

“The Atlanta Falcons’ frustrating quarterback picture is finally clearing up,” the pair of NFL insiders wrote. “Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons’ preferred starter, is nearing a return and could make his 2026 debut on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, according to sources. Penix has been out the first two games as he recovers from a torn ACL, and former third-string quarterback Cooper Rush will make his second straight start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.”

The Falcons may have considered all along that it’d be tricky to have Penix start twice in five days.

“While a short week is not ideal for Penix to play for the first time this season, he did split reps this past week with Rush before being declared out — a development that was in preparation for Thursday,” the insiders wrote.

It also sounds like those in Atlanta are feeding Rapoport and Schefter some good vibes about Penix, too.

“Penix has been impressive in practice, according to those who watched him and with his skill set, the Atlanta offense can unlock an entirely new dimension,” ESPN’s insiders write. “The target for a return has always been Week 3, and Penix has a chance to hit it.”

One Note of Caution

Rapoport and Schefter do leave the door open that the return might not happen in Week 3.

In regards to Penix and Tagovailoa, they write: “And if one or both cannot make it back for Thursday night at Green Bay, then each would have additional time to rest, as the Falcons next game would not be until Monday night, Oct. 5, when they play at New Orleans against the Saints.”

That is good news as far as the rest goes, but it does show that things aren’t entirely certain for the Falcons going forward. At least things are starting to sound closer to resolved.