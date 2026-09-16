Falcons Add 6-Foot-5 Tight End After Kyle Pitts Shutout

The Atlanta Falcons got no production from the tight end position in their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And at least as far as the stat sheet is concerned, that’s not an exaggeration. The Falcons’ TEs made no catches. They had no yards.

Kyle Pitts was the only guy who was even targeted, and that was an underthrown pass by Cooper Rush that would’ve been a big play if thrown in a better spot — but that was the only target for the standout Pitts.

So one way or the other, it feels like the Falcons have to figure things out from a spot that has classically been a key position in Atlanta.

There isn’t some major fix beyond remedying the quarterback position, but they’re mixing it up slightly for Week 2’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, the Falcons announced that they’ve signed Nick Muse to the active roster. Muse had previously been on the Falcons’ practice squad.

Who Is Nick Muse?

Nick Muse is a 6-foot-5 tight end originally from Belmont, North Carolina.

He played his college football at William & Mary and then at South Carolina.

The Minnesota Vikings picked Muse in the seventh round (No. 227 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Muse stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 252 pounds and has NFL experience.

He played 10 games as a rookie for the Vikings, although he didn’t catch a pass.

Muse’s only NFL catch came in 2023, a 22-yard grab for Minnesota, as he appeared in two games that year.

The tight end got four more games with the Vikings in 2024.

Muse didn’t play in an NFL regular season game in 2025. He spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Jets.

Muse began this summer with the Detroit Lions but didn’t stick there and instead signed with Atlanta.

The Falcons had Muse on the practice squad but elevated him for Week 1 in one of the procedural practice squad elevations. This news is different, because it means Muse simply has an active roster contract now.

Muse played five offensive snaps in Week 1 as well as 23 snaps on special teams, where he did make one tackle.

Falcons TE Depth Chart

The Falcons’ tight end depth chart is topped by the aforementioned Pitts.

In Week 1, the second-most played tight end for Atlanta was Charlie Woerner, who was on the field for 62% of snaps.

The Falcons also gave Austin Hooper action on 23% of offensive snaps in Week 1.

Muse checks in behind those guys, but his key special teams role in the opener is likely a big part of why the Falcons have made this move now.