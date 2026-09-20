Falcons Add Ex-Ohio State Star for Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping to hold down the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 after their NFC South rival scored 37 points in their opener (albeit while giving up 59).
The Falcons’ chances of doing that could hinge on how the defensive line can cause problems for Bryce Young when he drops back to pass.
And so in order to help that, the Falcons have elevated a defensive lineman from the practice squad for Sunday’s game: Zach Harrison.
Atlanta announced the move on Saturday.
Each team is allowed two practice squad elevations each week, if they so choose. A player can be elevated three times over the course of a season.
Harrison wasn’t used in Week 1, but he’s coming aboard for Week 2.
The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout has been a solid contributor in his career for Atlanta.
Zach Harrison Details
Harrison will be making his 41st career appearance for the Falcons.
In his first 40 games in an Atlanta uniform, Harrison has totaled 8.5 sacks.
“The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defender has 81 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in his three seasons,” according to the Falcons’ official website. “He made the team’s initial 53-man roster but was waived after the team claimed three players on waivers… The Falcons signed Harrison back to their practice squad shortly after he cleared waivers, allowing him to continue to grow in this defense and adding a talented player to their roster. He will make his season debut on Sunday, and Carolina is a fitting opponent, as he earned his first career sack against the Panthers.”
Harrison is originally from Lewis Center, Ohio, where he played football for powerhouse Olentangy Orange.
He was a five-star recruit who ended up at Ohio State not far from home. He was twice named second-team All-Big Ten before elevating to first-team All-Big Ten in his final year on campus.
The Falcons took Harrison with the No. 75 overall pick (third round) in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He measured in the pre-draft process as 6-foot-5 and 274 pounds with a ridiculous 7-foot-1 wingspan.
Harrison also had a 34.5-inch vertical jump before he was drafted.
Falcons Matchup
The Falcons need their pass rush and defensive line presence to be solid to push the small Young off his spot in the pocket.
In Week 1, Za’Darius Smith had two sacks for the Falcons, but no other players notched sacks.
It’s not clear how many snaps Harrison will get, but he’ll likely see the field given the elevation — and he’s so huge relative to Young that if he can get near him with his long arms, there are plays to be made.
Even if it’s not Harrison specifically, a Falcon or two will have to get after Young to give Atlanta a chance in another game Cooper Rush is starting.
Falcons Add Ex-Ohio State Star for Week 2