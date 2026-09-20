Falcons Add Ex-Ohio State Star for Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping to hold down the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 after their NFC South rival scored 37 points in their opener (albeit while giving up 59).

The Falcons’ chances of doing that could hinge on how the defensive line can cause problems for Bryce Young when he drops back to pass.

And so in order to help that, the Falcons have elevated a defensive lineman from the practice squad for Sunday’s game: Zach Harrison.

Atlanta announced the move on Saturday.

Each team is allowed two practice squad elevations each week, if they so choose. A player can be elevated three times over the course of a season.

Harrison wasn’t used in Week 1, but he’s coming aboard for Week 2.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout has been a solid contributor in his career for Atlanta.

Zach Harrison Details

Harrison will be making his 41st career appearance for the Falcons.

In his first 40 games in an Atlanta uniform, Harrison has totaled 8.5 sacks.