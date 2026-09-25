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Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Ties 3 Legends for All-Time NFL Record

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Bijan Robinson celebrates finding the end zone for the Falcons.
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with Chris Lindstrom #63 after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Lights, camera, Bijan.

Bijan Robinson knows when the stage is ready for him. He knows when the lights are on their brightest level. He knows when the nation is watching.

And he doesn’t just know — he manages to bottle up all that awareness and turn into absolute superstardom.

To be clear, Robinson is good in the quieter Sunday afternoon games, too. But there’s something different about Bijan in primetime.

The latest example of that came on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. The Falcons were in Lambeau Field taking on the host Green Bay Packers.

And there was clearly no better player on the field than Mr. Robinson.

Bijan Robinson Stats vs. Packers

Robinson received an incredible workload to help Michael Penix Jr. manage in his first game back from injury.

On the ground, Robinson ran 29 times. Through the air, he had a pair of targets, catching both.

He was ridiculous running the football, finishing with 194 yards, which is 6.7 yards per carry. He found the end zone twice for touchdowns.

His receiving was quite tame by his standards, just two catches for 19 yards.

Robinson showed everyone just how good he is on a weaving 55-yard run that came up just short of a touchdown. All night long, it’s like he saw what was going to happen before it did, often juking out of the way of tacklers in the process.

There’s a reason Robinson was (temporarily) the highest-paid RB in football before Jahmyr Gibbs leapfrogged him — there are so few players like him.

Particularly in the modern NFL, running backs have been viewed as a bit lesser.

Maybe that’s fair for your average RB. Robinson is anything but.

He’s one of the best players to ever play his position, ever. Sure, he needs longevity to fairly get into conversations like that. But on nights like Thursday, there doesn’t even need to be more proof. Robinson is exceptional, and historic.

Bijan Robinson Ties All-Time Record

So about that record in the headline — it’s for primetime games with at least 200 yards from scrimmage.

Robinson now has three such games in his career, which ties the record dating back to 1970.

The three others to hit that mark are Derrick Henry, Shaun Alexander and Jerry Rice.

That’s some serious company.

Henry is still active, but Alexander and Rice are retired. Meanwhile, Robinson is the youngster on this list. He should still have years to add to his total.

There really is just something about his ability to perform when all eyes are on him. Maybe that shouldn’t be a surprise.

When you’re Bijan Robinson, attention follows. That isn’t just true now, but it’s something that would’ve always been true for a running back with generational talent.

For better or worse, he’s used to playing in front of people who simply can’t fathom doing some of the things that Robinson does.

He’s one of the best Falcons ever, and he’s making a case as one of the best RBs and multi-faceted playmakers that this sport has ever seen.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Ties 3 Legends for All-Time NFL Record

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