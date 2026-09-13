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Falcons Consider 2 New QBs as Replacements

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Drew Mestemaker throws for Oklahoma State against Oregon on Saturday.
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STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Drew Mestemaker #17 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys passes under pressure from outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt #31 of the Oregon Ducks in the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State won 39-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The future quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons may not be on their roster.

In fact, the front office appears to be looking for ways to potentially replace Michael Penix, Tua Tagovailoa and even Cooper Rush and Jack Strand.

Their path: Look into passers who don’t yet play for them.

In fact, use the 2026 college football season as an evaluation window.

That’s what they did on Saturday, as Matt Ryan led the Falcons front office to see Oregon’s Dante Moore and Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker.

Dante Moore’s Odd Path

Moore’s name likely sounds familiar in a draft prospect article — that’s because he was available to be drafted as early as first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Oregon star instead chose to return to the Ducks, and that meant his draft prospects were delayed a year. He now is part of this strong QB class for the collegiate Class of 2027.

Moore even has the former top recruit, Dylan Railoa, in town just watching as his backup.

When Moore comes to the NFL for real, he seems like he’ll be highly sought after, yet again.

Whether the Falcons will even be in position to take Moore as high as he’ll go on the draft board remains to be seen.

Drew Mestemaker’s Inspirational Story

Mestemaker, who struggled in Week 1 against Tulsa before lighting up Oregon, had brought out some haters last weekend.

This time around, Mestemaker looked awesome, lighting up then-No. 6 Oregon in a 39-31 victory.

The best part of Mestemaker is his story: It’s inspirational.

Mestemaker had to walk-on in college at a non-powerhouse, North Texas. He then turned from a walk-on into one of the most prolific passers in college with the Mean Green.

Eventually, Oklahoma State brought Mestemaker aboard along with a lot of talent from North Texas, and it was supposed to be a highly hyped, totally changed roster with more than 90 new guys.

When they laid an egg in Week 1, everything became more uncertain. What would come next with the massive Oregon test on tap?

Turns out, Cowboys top Ducks.

Oklahoma State picked up one of the most impressive wins of the season in the early going, and Mestemaker has to feel quite validated in that.

All the while, the Falcons were watching.

Moore and Mestemaker will both end up with first-round cases, but what Atlanta ends up doing will be fascinating.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Falcons Consider 2 New QBs as Replacements

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