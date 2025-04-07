Hi, Subscriber

NFL Insider Thinks Falcons Should Add a Center Before the Draft

Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris
Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report thinks the Atlanta Falcons should make another free agent move ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Obviously, the hot period of free agency has come and gone, but there is still some good free agent talent left out there.

“The Falcons lost starting center Drew Dalman in free agency and are short on options for replacing him. Taking a flier on 26-year-old center Nick Harris would be very sensible,” Knox writes.

“Harris suffered a season-ending fibula fracture in October and also suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2022. However, he’s appeared in 45 games with six starts in his career and would give Atlanta a strong depth option ahead of the draft.”

Harris was with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 after the Browns acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade during the preseason. Harris played in five games, starting two of them, before finding himself on injured reserve with a bad ankle.

Falcons team digital reporter tinks Terrin Waack thinks it’s much more likely that they stick with Ryan Neuzil, although he’s not officially on the roster right now.

“His name cannot be officially inked on the depth chart just yet because he has not put pen to paper with the Falcons. About a month into free agency, Neuzil remains a restricted free agent,” Waack writes.

“The Falcons placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Neuzil when the new league year began March 12. This means Neuzil currently holds an offer sheet from the Falcons that, according to the NFL, would be worth one year and $3.262 million. Until Neuzil signs that offer sheet, other teams can make offers of their own. With the tender, though, the Falcons have the ability to match any offer he receives.”

“Basically, the Falcons have dibs on Neuzil. Atlanta needs him, too. Last year’s starting center, Drew Dalman, signed with the Chicago Bears last month as an unrestricted free agent. Neuzil first joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has been a primary interior reserve for Atlanta since that time and would help keep a level of consistency in place for a unit defined by that quality.”

Falcons would have plenty of options

Of course, this wouldn’t mean the Falcons still couldn’t target a center in the Draft.

Potential prospects at center include:

-Grey Zabel, C/G/OT, North Dakota State. Height: 6-6. Weight: 305.
-Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State. Height: 6-4. Weight: 304.
-Jared Wilson, C, Georgia. Height: 6-3.
-Jonah Monheim, C/G, USC. Height: 6-4.
-Willie Lampkin, C, North Carolina. Height: 5-10.
-Eli Cox, C, Kentucky. Height: 6-4.

What will the Falcons do pick with the No. 16 in the first round?

While the Falcons definitely need help at center, especially to help first-year starter Michael Penix, their priority is clearly defense, defense, defense.

Jacob Camenker of USA Today compiled a list of of potential picks for Atlanta, and it’s clear which side of the ball they’re going to address.

-NFL.com: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
-ESPN: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
-The Athletic: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
-Pro Football Focus: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

