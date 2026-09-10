Falcons Cut Ties With Former Packers, Patriots Player

The Atlanta Falcons continue to get their roster in order with moves throughout this week to prepare for their Week 1 clash in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

The latest maneuver came on Wednesday when they waived Keshawn Banks — a move confirmed by the NFL’s official transactions report.

The move was officially done with an injury settlement, and now Banks is a free agent.

Banks had previously been placed on Injured Reserve late in the preseason, but rather than keep him there, the Falcons let him walk and potentially find a new opportunity at some point this season.

Who Is Keshawn Banks?

Keshawn Banks is a 26-year old defensive end originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was a three-sport athlete at Rio Rancho High School, and in 2016, he helped his school to a 13-0 record and a state championship.

Banks was a three-star recruit who went to play at San Diego State, where he spent his entire college career and developed into an all-conference player.

The 6-foot-3, 251-pound Banks went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft class and was signed by the Green Bay Packers, who kept him on their practice squad all season.

Banks then actually made his debut with Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs due to injuries, getting on the field for 11 snaps.

The Packers cut Banks in August 2024, and the Patriots brought him onto the practice squad for a couple months. He appeared in three regular season games with the Pats.

He has since spent time on the Cardinals’ practice squad and in the UFL with both the Michigan Panthers and Orlando Storm.

The Falcons signed Banks in June during minicamp, but his preseason injury made it a moot point as to whether he would’ve made the roster or not.

Falcons’ DE Depth Chart

The Falcons operate out of a base 3-4, which often means their outside linebackers function as the pass rushers.

They’ve got the likes of Za’Darius Smith and Cameron Thomas in those positions, as well as Jared Ivey and Samson Ebukam.

The defensive line includes players like Brandon Dorlus and Da’Shawn Hand as guys who have some defensive end experience in various schemes.

It’s not a strength of the Falcons, and it’s a unit that is hurt on the field by the suspension of James Pearce Jr.

It seems like a group that the Falcons could continue to mix up as the season goes along. They’ll have to play the hot hand and keep seeking out fresh faces to have the best chance of getting after quarterbacks.

Banks may not have been the answer, but it seems clear on paper that Atlanta can’t be content with the pass rushers that are already in the building. If the Falcons start the season well in other phases, they’ll have to consider what they can do to upgrade on the edge.