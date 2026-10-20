Falcons Cut Ties With Youngster Who Played 21 Snaps on Sunday

The Atlanta Falcons gave Bralen Trice 21 snaps on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

On Tuesday, they cut him loose.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported the news that Trice has been released:

The Falcons are signing DE Charles Snowden off the Commanders’ practice squad and releasing Bralen Trice to make room on the 53-man roster, according to a team source. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) October 20, 2026

As Kendall notes, the move makes room for Charles Snowden, a 6-foot-6 edge rusher who played in 31 games across the past two seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s a bummer of an ending for Trice, who never really got his Falcons career off the ground.

Who is Bralen Trice?

Trice was once a player viewed with huge promise.

The Falcons picked the 6-foot-4 edge rusher with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington.

Now in his third season in Atlanta, Trice ended up suiting up for just four games with the Falcons.

Trice tore his ACL in 2024 and didn’t play a game.

Then in 2025, Trice tore his ACL again and didn’t play a single game.

So the fact that Trice was on the field at all this season was something of an accomplishment.

He played in Week 1, then Week 3, then Weeks 5 and 6.

Trice had one tackle in the season opener.

He had one pass defensed in the Thursday night win over the Packers.

He made one tackle in the overtime loss to the Ravens.

And on Sunday, Trice didn’t record a stat in what will be his final game with the Falcons.

Why Cut Bralen Trice

The Falcons decided they wanted Snowden, who as a player on the Commanders‘ practice squad needed to be signed to the active roster in Atlanta in order to claim him, and that meant someone had to go.

Trice, still just 25 but with his extensive injury history and limited NFL experience, was the player they chose to set loose.

The Falcons could still circle back to bring Trice onto the practice squad, which is something worth watching. That might be possible — they’ve got more insight into his medicals than any other team.

But really, this is Atlanta acknowledging that it didn’t really benefit from that 2024 third-round pick they used on Trice. The injuries are largely to blame, but regardless of the reason, it’s a disappointing outcome to the 74th pick in that draft for the Falcons.