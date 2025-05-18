Atlanta Falcons Draft Class Was One of Two Teams with an Usual Trait

The Atlanta Falcons draft class is very unique in many ways. In today’s pace of transferring players in college football, it is really rare when a player hasn’t played at two different schools. Many players transfer in their collegiate career because of homesickness, playing time, or coaches within a program. The Falcons didn’t have a member of their draft class participate in the transfer portal throughout their career. In a recent article on Atlanta Falcons.com by Terrin Waack, general manager Terry Fontenot talks about how unique the situation is.

“It is unique, this year particularly. You have some people who have been at three different schools, and it does make it more challenging for scouts to go to a lot of different sources and different places and piece together information. But I would say no, it’s not a disqualifier to go to a lot of different schools,” said Fontenot.

“I thought that was pretty unique,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said. “I didn’t realize that.”

Loyalty among the draft class

The Falcons’ class of Jalon Walker, James Pierce, Xavier Watts, Billy Bowman, and Jack Nelson all remain loyal to their teams. With the lure of better opportunities, more exposure, or simply a change of scenery, even top-tier players aren’t immune to the temptation to transfer. The draft class choice reflects a growing conversation around loyalty and legacy in college sports. While the transfer portal has undoubtedly given players more agency, critics argue it sometimes promotes a “grass is greener” mentality. Each member in the draft class are leaders and captains on their former teams, which makes this class even more special.

“I’m picturing, if you’re the head coach at a university and I’m the general manager at the university, and … you come to me at the end of each season and say, ‘Don’t lose these players. Figure out where to keep them. You’ve got an issue with me if you lose them.’ These are that kinds of players,”said Fontenot.

Each member played for major programs

Each draft member played for a major college programs before the Falcons drafted them. The NIL deals have changed the landscape of college football, as there are now players who have 7-digit salaries playing college football.

“We also took some players from big-time schools,” Morris said. ” You don’t necessarily transfer from those types of schools.”

“There are so many different stories,” Fontenot said. “I wouldn’t say that it’s not a negative when guys move and go to different places. But look, I didn’t even realize it, honestly.”

Playing under the lights in power conferences is a big deal for any college player. The Falcons not having any member transfers to a college team may also be valuable when each player reaches free agency. Many fans are excited about the potential of the draft class and what they can offer on the field and in the community in Atlanta; however, having players who are willing to remain on one team is valuable. It should be a good season in Atlanta as the draft class develops throughout the season.