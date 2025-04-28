Six Falcons Draft Grades from the Experts

The Atlanta Falcons had five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and they were quite active right from the start on the first day. After drafting Jalon Walker from Georgia, they moved back up into the first round to get James Pearce, Jr. from Tennessee.

And, just like every year, we now have many experts offering to tell the world which teams did a great job and which teams were awful, regardless of the fact that not one person anywhere knows for sure if any of these guys can play. So, there’s that.

But, it’s still fun to read!

Mixed Reviews from AP, NFL.com and PFF

Associated Press

Grade: B+

Analysis: “Edge Jalon Walker (15) was a top-10 projection who’ll boost the pass rush. Trading up to get edge James Pearce Jr. (26) could have the same impact on Atlanta’s defense as the Eagles got after taking CBs Quinyon Mitchell and DeJean last season. S Xavier Watts (96) fits coach Raheem Morris’ scheme. S Billy Bowman Jr. (118) has to be more consistent at the next level.” – Rob Maaddi

NFL.com

Grade: Day 1 – B | Day 2 – B- | Day 3 – C+

Analysis: “The Falcons did not mess around when it came to addressing their pass rush need, getting good value in Walker at No. 15 and taking a chance on Pearce’s upside later in Round 1. The risk of giving up a 2026 first-rounder to trade up for Pearce was somewhat mitigated by receiving a 2025 third-rounder in return. They met a huge need with the selection of the ballhawking Watts in Round 3.

“Atlanta was docked a Day 3 pick and traded others, but Bowman was a nice addition in Round 4. He’s a future starter at strong safety and could play nickel in 2025 if asked. Nelson is the swing tackle Atlanta needed behind Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary. They should be looking for a center after the draft, though, as well as corners and receivers.” – Chad Reuter

Pro Football Focus

Grade: A-

Day 1 Analysis: “Walker brings natural athleticism at off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, providing a versatile defender to a Falcons defense in need of impact playmakers. … The Falcons trade up into the first round to double up on athletic pass-rushers, as Pearce was the fastest defensive lineman at the NFL combine. … The Falcons had one of the worst pass-rushing defensive lines in the NFL in 2024 but immediately improved that tonight.”

Day 2 Analysis: “The Falcons again trade up to acquire a potential impact defender. Watts profiles as one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the class, showcasing excellent anticipation and football IQ. He racked up six interceptions in 2024, on his way to an 89.0 PFF coverage grade.”

Day 3 Analysis: “Bowman flies around the secondary and will form an interesting trio with Watts and Jessie Bates. … At 6-foot-7 and 316 pounds, Nelson is on the leaner side for his size, but his production has been very consistent over the past four seasons, earning a PFF grade of at least 71.7 each year as a starter.”

ESPN, The Ringer and CBS Sports are nonplussed

One can certainly get the feeling that the analysts don’t really care for the trade up to get Pearce, Jr. in the first round.

ESPN

Grade: C

Analysis: “They found value at No. 15, too. Jalon Walker was 10th on my board. I graded him as an off-ball linebacker — he has the sideline-to-sideline speed to be a factor there — but Atlanta is going to run him off the edge. Walker blasts into the backfield with his explosion and bend, and he had 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Good start!

“It was short-lived, though. Atlanta wasn’t satisfied and added another edge rusher 11 picks later. It had to trade up to get James Pearce Jr., and while his traits are undeniable, the value was suspect. … The Falcons used their first four picks on the defensive side of the ball for the first time since 2009. I just wish one of them went to the cornerback group and maybe one of them was directed at defensive tackle. But the real hit — the key reason I have Atlanta this “C” — was trading away the 2026 first-rounder.” – Mel Kiper Jr.

The Ringer

Grade: C

Analysis: “In a vacuum, it’s great to see the Falcons address a major position of need by adding not just one, but two pass rushers in the first round, scooping up great value with Georgia’s Jalon Walker before trading back into the first round for Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. But that latter selection came at a potentially massive cost: The Falcons gave up a 2026 first-rounder to move up to take Pearce. …

“Outside the first round, I liked that the Falcons added a pair of rangy, physical safeties on Day 2 and Day 3, nabbing Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts and Oklahoma thumper Billy Bowman. That duo brings an intimidation factor to the secondary. Overall this is a solid haul of players, but I don’t love that they had to give up a future first-round pick to make it work.” – Danny Kelly

CBS Sports

Grade: B-

Analysis: “General manager Terry Fontenot has no chill — he didn’t just avoid picking an offensive skill-position player in Round 1; he doubled dipped at edge rusher that included a massive trade up for the uber-talented James Pearce Jr.

Watts is about as high floor as a deep safety prospect can get, and Bowman is boom or bust. He’s a madman carrying out a variety of defensive back roles, but seemingly misses every other tackle attempt and has a tiny frame.” – Chris Trapasso