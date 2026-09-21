Falcons’ Drake London Yelling: At Who, and Why?

The Atlanta Falcons are frustrated. An 0-2 start to the season, one in which the offense hasn’t even reached the end zone, isn’t how anyone draws it up.

Drake London is frustrated. Having to play with third- and fourth-string quarterbacks to open a campaign as a wide receiver in his prime is far from ideal.

That all came to a head in a clip going viral from the third quarter of the Falcons’ game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers were already up 27-3 as they went on their way to a 34-3 win.

The Falcons’ offense was on the sideline, and cameras caught London yelling toward the crowd.

Who Was Drake London Yelling At?

It’s not clear who London was yelling at, but the logical conclusion is a fan. NFL stands are pretty close to benches, and it’d be easy for a heckler to be heard by players.

ESPN titled its video of the incident: “Drake London gets into verbal confrontation with fan.”

It’s always possible that it was a teammate or coach, but London was bringing quite the energy to the equation if that’s what was happening.

He was pointing and said, to paraphrase, that guy right there, I don’t mess with him.

The video is at this link if you want to lip-read London’s profanity:

Drake London voicing his frustration on the #Falcons sideline. pic.twitter.com/tmOObjymkk — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) September 20, 2026

Social media sleuths think they may have found the culprit, too:

Found the culprit 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u4Qy8S56LY — ATL Will (@ATLWill_) September 20, 2026

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The irony on Sunday is that at least London was having a bit better game.

In Week 1, he caught two-of-four targets for 29 yards.

In Week 2, he ended with four catches on five targets for 51 yards. The next-highest receiving yardage total on the Falcons was Austin Hooper with 20.

Why Was Drake London Yelling?

On the theory that it’s a fan, London clearly didn’t like what was said. Even if it was someone other than a fan, that’s still likely the simple answer. London must’ve gotten annoyed at something that was done or said, and he was expressing his frustration.

Of course, there’s a lot more frustration on a team that’s 0-2 than a team that’s 2-0.

London even spoke in the lead-up to Week 2 that he doesn’t care about his stats and that he simply wants the Falcons to win. He seemed genuine about it, but right now, the Falcons are far from winning.

If they have to keep trotting out Cooper Rush and Jack Strand at QB, it’s not clear that things will change. They have the quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. It’s not an ideal time for the spotlight.

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are both supposed to be back from injury soon. London will sure be hoping that’s true. Those lefty quarterbacks should give him a better chance of having a smile on his face while he’s on the football field.