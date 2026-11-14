Falcons Reveal Goal for 2026 Season After Trading Two Starters

It may not seem like it, but the Atlanta Falcons still have a clear goal after trading safety Jessie Bates III and center Ryan Neuzil.

Per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that the Falcons’ goal this season is to win and reach the playoffs. After the Falcons traded two starters, Stefanski had one-on-one meetings with players, conversations with the team’s leadership committee, and full team meetings.

“I would tell you we’ve got a great group of leadership on this team,” Stefanski said. “I’ve talked to them a lot over the last few days – like I do all the time, but in particular now. I’m very, very confident in their leadership.”

The Falcons are currently 3-6 and in last place in the NFC South. However, they are just half a game behind the Carolina Panthers for the division lead with eight games remaining.

Can the Falcons Reach the Playoffs This Year?

While losing Bates and Neuzil is not ideal, both players were in the final years of their contracts. The Falcons received a combined three draft picks for both trades, so building for the future is also on the Falcons’ mind.

“We believe the return gives us a meaningful opportunity to strengthen this roster over time,” a team source told Raimondi. “That does not mean Jessie stopped being an outstanding player. We are giving up something valuable, and we understand that.”

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Falcons have a 4.5% chance to reach the playoffs. For Atlanta to reach the postseason, it would have to win the division, and that could happen if it can survive a tough four-game stretch with the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2), Minnesota Vikings (6-2), Detroit Lions (6-2), and Cleveland Browns (5-4).

Michael Penix: The Falcons Are ‘Still in It’

“We’re still in it,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “… We’re so close in a lot of areas, and I feel like in this organization we view that a lot. We use that a lot. We are so close.

“I truly believe we have the team and the guys that’s going to rally and flip the script because we got a lot of guys that care. Obviously, I feel like matchup-wise, I feel like our team is one of the top teams in the league.”

Stefanski was hired as the Falcons’ head coach during the offseason as one of the team’s big moves. The Falcons also hired Ian Cunningham as their general manager and brought back Falcons legendary QB Matt Ryan to be the president of football.