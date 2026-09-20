Falcons Inactives for Week 2 Include Pair of QBs

The Atlanta Falcons have released their official inactives list for their Week 2 clash on Sunday with the Carolina Panthers.

To very little surprise, there are two quarterbacks as part of the inactive report.

There are five players total, also including two defensive backs and an offensive lineman.

Falcons’ Week 2 Inactives

The Falcons have these five players inactive for Week 2:

Why Isn’t Tua Tagovailoa Playing?

Tagovailoa remains out with his oblique injury.

He hurt it on a throw at practice on Thursday, Sept. 10. He went down with what looked at first like it might’ve been a back problem, only for it to eventually be termed the oblique — which is essentially the muscle on the side of the torso.

An oblique injury can make it tough to throw, because torque is needed to throw, and Tagovailoa likely has felt pain as he’s tried to get back into playing condition.

Tagovailoa had been listed as doubtful on Friday’s official injury report, but now he’s officially out.

Why Isn’t Michael Penix Jr. Playing?

Penix isn’t playing because of the 2025 season-ending knee injury he has yet to fully recover from.

It’s a curious case, because Penix is back to being listed as a full participant at practice, but he and the Falcons seem content to give him another week off.

Reports have begun to emerge that he could be back for Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, but for now, Penix is out for the second consecutive game to start the season.

Other Key Injury

Billy Bowman Jr.’s Achilles injury keeping him out this week is the other notable one.

Bowman is the Falcons’ starting nickel corner, which means he often operates against the slot receiver.

The Panthers scored 37 points in Week 1 with a strong passing attack, and the lack of Bowman could hurt Atlanta’s defense just a bit.

The Falcons likely have to play rookie corner Avieon Terrell more to cover for the absence of Bowman.

Malcom DeWalt is another inactive cornerback, but he was the last CB on the depth chart and wasn’t expected to be active.

Ethan Onianwa is conceptually the Falcons’ backup at right tackle, but they have some versatility among the other eight linemen that are active — including right guard Chris Lindstrom, who was questionable but will be on the field.