Falcons Injury Report Rules Out 3 Players Beyond Tua Tagovailoa

The big headline is that the Atlanta Falcons will be without Tua Tagovailoa for Week 1 Sunday in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. He was ruled out Friday with an oblique injury.

But that’s not the only absence for the Falcons. They’ll have to deal with three other players also being ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game.

The injury report came out for the final time on Friday, and it revealed Tagovailoa won’t be alone in being sidelined for the clash with the Steelers.

Who Is Out For Falcons?

The Falcons have Tagovailoa listed as out, but they have also listed out fellow QB Michael Penix Jr. as well as cornerback Billy Bowman and offensive tackle Cam Williams.

Penix is still recovering from his knee injury from last season, and the Falcons had determined in advance that he wouldn’t quite be up to speed to be available in Week 1.

With both Tagovailoa and Penix out, Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback for the Falcons. He will be backed up by undrafted rookie Jack Strand, a former Division II star.

Bowman is also in injury recovery mode after a torn Achilles that he sustained during a walkthrough last November. He did participate in practice on a limited basis this week, but the Falcons appear to be playing it safe with him.

Bowman was slated to lose time this season to second-round rookie Avieon Terrell, so the rook will likely have his hands full, mostly in the slot, on Sunday.

Williams was the least likely player to contribute to Atlanta this week. He was claimed off waivers from the Eagles at the end of August after roster cutdowns.

The offensive tackle did deal with a shoulder injury as a rookie, and he seems likely to be buried on the Falcons’ tackle depth chart this season unless other injuries occur.

Falcons Injury Report

The Falcons had listed 10 different players on their injury report this week for various reasons, but the announcement that the above four are out seems to mean the other six will be available.

Rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch looks set to make his NFL debut.

Brandon Dorlus, Za’Darius Smith and Da’Shawn Hand all seem ready to play along the defensive line.

Kyle Hinton was limited earlier this week but should be set on the offensive line, as will starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Kendal Daniels also was limited earlier this week, but the linebacker must be good to go now.

It could be worse, but it could also be better for the Falcons. The quarterback losses are obviously a big blow to Atlanta’s chances of starting the season strong. They’ll just need everyone else to step up to have a chance of beating the Steelers in Pittsburgh.