Falcons’ Jack Strand Reveals His Rookie Talent Show Song

Jack Strand is a name that Atlanta Falcons‘ fans are beginning to get more familiar with.

Now, the undrafted rookie quarterback from the Division II level is even sharing fun stories with reporters. He’s someone that people are getting to know more about.

On Friday, he told reporters that the Falcons had a rookie talent show before the season.

Strand performed a song, and it was quite the experience for the kids taking a huge step up to the NFL level.

Jack Strand Tells a Fun Story

Strand told reporters that he sang the song 679 by Fetty Wap as part of the Atlanta rookie talent show.

“They liked it,” Strand said of his teammates. “They were singing along and everything. At the start, it’s always a little awkward, but then you got to just get guys into it. You got to keep going. If you stop or you slow down, get quiet or anything, then it’s just going to be awkward for everybody.”

While it doesn’t sound like the rookies had a bunch of opportunity to turn this down, it still takes some serious confidence to perform a song in front of an NFL team.

Strand obviously has confidence. That’s what it takes to go from the Division II level to a preseason darling to even more. He’ll be the QB2 in Week 1 for the Falcons behind Cooper Rush with both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa out.

If Strand sees the field, he’s going to have to be unfazed. And it certainly seems like that’ll be the case.

Falcons’ QB Depth Chart

The Falcons planned to enter this season with their top-two quarterbacks as the aforementioned Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

The pair of lefties were set to run Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and whoever won the job would get the chance to work in an offense that has stars Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Instead, both are out in Week 1.

Penix still hasn’t gotten fully up to speed after his season-ending knee injury last year.

Tagovailoa hurt his oblique at Thursday’s practice and was ruled out on Friday.

That leaves Rush, the long-time Cowboys and Ravens backup who signed with the Falcons on July 29.

Rush revealed earlier this week that he’s still living in a hotel because he hasn’t had a chance to fully move into Atlanta yet.

And behind him will be Strand, a record-setting D-II passer who is now trying to prove that he can take the big leap to this level.

It’s certainly not how the Falcons drew it up. They’ll play at Pittsburgh against the Steelers in Week 1. And it’s going to be a fascinating afternoon for the Falcons as they try to get their season off to a good start anyway.