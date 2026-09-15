Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Should’ve Had 60-Yard TD

Much has been made about the fact that Kyle Pitts didn’t have a single catch in the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Turns out, Pitts probably should’ve had at least one.

He was only targeted once, but a look back at the film reveals that it was an incredible opportunity.

If third-stringer-turned-starter Cooper Rush had made a better throw, Pitts would’ve likely felt a whole lot better about his day.

Missed Chance for Kyle Pitts

Early in the game, Pitts lined up in the right slot with veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey covering him.

At the snap, Pitts ran about five yards down the field, juked as if to run an out-route to the sideline, then turned it back up the field at full throttle.

The safety over the top had his eyes elsewhere and didn’t realize Pitts was running right by him.

Pitts was open. He was past everyone. And at his speed and athleticism, he wouldn’t be caught.

Rush saw it, too. The problem was the throw.

Instead of lofting it out beyond everyone, Rush threw a low line drive that was also underthrown.

Pitts had to stop and try to come back and leap over the defensive backs, and he couldn’t quite reel it in.

Shoot, even if Pitts catches that, he has 30 yards on the day instead of zero.

But it’s easy enough to watch the film and think Pitts should’ve had a 60-yard TD (if the video doesn’t play here, it can be watched at this link):

Not an exaggeration to say Cooper Rush cost Kyle Pitts a 60-yard TD against Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/VCrPF5Q9q7 — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 15, 2026

It’s also refreshing to see that Pitts showed off such an impressive means of getting open down the field against an experienced defender. It’s nice proof that there really isn’t anything wrong with Pitts after his quiet day.

What’s Next?

There’s reason for optimism. The Falcons are about to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 on Sunday afternoon, and the Panthers just gave up 59 points to the Chicago Bears.

Ironically, the Bears’ young tight end Colston Loveland was also shut out on Sunday, though, so maybe it’s not a perfect matchup for Pitts.

Still, it’s a weak defense that should allow the Falcons to move the ball better, particularly if Michael Penix Jr. can make his return.

Atlanta will have better days than Sunday, and the same is true for Pitts. He was just so darn close to having a great outing on just one play, if only the throw had been better.