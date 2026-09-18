Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Shares Cryptic Message Amid QB Mystery

Kyle Pitts is surely seeking a better Week 2 than he had in Week 1 for the Atlanta Falcons.

The standout tight end was shut out against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had one target, which was underthrown and fell incomplete. So he finished with no catches and no yards, a brutal way to start the year in a 20-13 Atlanta loss.

It’d be fair for Pitts to be looking for any sign he can find that things will be better in the week ahead, but there’s still a lot of mystery in Atlanta.

Tua Tagovailoa at least appears to have exited the Week 2 conversation due to his oblique injury, but the quarterback position still seems up in the air between Cooper Rush and Michael Penix Jr., both of whom practiced in full on Thursday.

There appears to be at least a hint of something happening, though, when you look at Pitts’ most recent action on social media.

Kyle Pitts Shares Cryptic Message

Pitts posted a meme on his Instagram story on Thursday:

Kyle Pitts posted this to his IG story about an hour ago. What does he know 👀 pic.twitter.com/CtygAjwt5I — Matt (@ImTempy) September 17, 2026

It’s a pretty popular image online, one that shows a man leaning forward in his chair as if to suggest that he’s now really paying attention.

For whatever reason, Pitts seems to be suggesting that there’s something intriguing going on, or that it’s time to lock in.

This obviously could mean a lot of things, and it wouldn’t even have to do with quarterbacks, but that’s certainly the topic of the moment right now in Atlanta.

Could it mean that Penix is returning to the starting role? Pitts certainly might like that, because Penix loves throwing the ball to Pitts and Drake London (two catches on four targets in Week 1).

Maybe it could simply mean that Pitts is ready to dial in and have a better performance, no matter who is throwing the ball.

Shoot, maybe Pitts just wanted fans to try and diagnose a cryptic message that actually didn’t mean much of anything.

Athletes are able to share their thoughts with the world so easily in 2026, and it’s amusing yet fascinating that this meme is what Pitts decided to provide in Week 2.

Only Up

The only place Pitts can go at this point is up.

The talented tight end is highly unlikely to have another game this season with no stats and a lone incomplete target. He’s too good for that, and the Falcons also likely won’t let that happen.

Given his lack of Week 1 production, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pitts was involved intentionally and early in Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers just to get him out of the starting blocks.

It can still be a good season for Pitts. The start was simply far from ideal.