Falcons’ Kyle Pitts is a ‘Mirage’

The Atlanta Falcons have certainly not had the start to the season they would’ve envisioned.

An 0-2 start is a part of that, yes, but so is the way it has all happened.

They’ve been on their third-string quarterback, Cooper Rush, for the first two weeks — with a cameo from undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who so far is the only rookie QB to appear in the regular season through two weeks.

They’ve also failed to involve their big names much. Drake London has been quiet, but Kyle Pitts has been almost non-existent.

Pitts had no catches on one target in the opening loss to the Steelers, then just one catch for 15 yards in the Week 2 blowout defeat to the Panthers.

It’s been one of the most clear, obvious and painful lack of contributions in the entire NFL so far this season. Pitts simply hasn’t done much of anything.

There might be good news on the horizon for the Falcons, though.

Kyle Pitts Good News

A new article published by ESPN on Wednesday looks at all 32 NFL teams and asks whether one trend is real or a mirage.

The trend posed to Falcons beat reporter Marc Raimondi is that it’s an early surprise that Pitts has just one catch through two weeks.

Raimondi writes that it’s a “mirage.”

Essentially, he’s saying that it’s not the new normal, and that things should get better for Pitts.

“The Falcons’ quarterback situation has been the worst in the NFL by a large margin,” Raimondi writes. “Cooper Rush followed up his league-low 2.6 QBR in Week 1 with a league-low 5.2 QBR on Sunday. Pitts is one of the players who has suffered most. He had 88 receptions last season, second in the league among tight ends. The futility won’t last forever. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is expected to start under center Thursday night at Green Bay. Pitts will be a major beneficiary.”

Penix targeted Pitts more in all of his starts last season than Pitts has been targeted in either of the first two games this season.

The lefty third-year QB has a stronger throwing arm than either Rush or Strand, which will only help the cause. Pitts is a big, athletic tight end who makes plays down the field. He needs a QB who will try and get him the ball there.

Kyle Pitts’ Role in TE Depth Chart

Pitts saw a career-low snap percentage in Week 2, but at least some of that can be attributed to the blowout.

The reality is that the Falcons’ other tight ends are Austin Hooper and Charlie Woerner. They won’t be stealing meaningful passing game action from Pitts.

He’s the unquestioned TE1, and the second best pass catcher the Falcons have aside from Drake London (not counting RB Bijan Robinson).

Pitts should become more involved sooner rather than later.