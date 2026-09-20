Hi, Subscriber

Falcons’ Last-Minute Injury News Lists Starter as Questionable for Week 2

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Divine Deablo (0) lines up to play linebacker for the Falcons.
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Divine Deablo #0 of the Atlanta Falcons reads the offense during the first quarter of the NFL 2025 game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons already are shorthanded on offense. They’re without quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa for Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers — being forced to start Cooper Rush for the second game in a row.

They don’t need bad news on defense, but only about three hours before kickoff on Sunday, they got a brutal update.

Turns out, the Falcons may not be at full strength on defense, either.

Falcons’ Late Injury News

The Falcons’ linebacker group is in jeopardy:

Divine Deablo is questionable due to illness.

He wasn’t previously listed on the injury report, but the news came out after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

NFL teams are required to report things like this, so if Deablo woke up sick, it’s the correct thing for the Falcons to report it based on the league rules.

It obviously raises some alarm bells for everyone planning on rooting on Atlanta on Sunday. They’re going up against a Panthers team that just put up 37 points in Week 1. Having a weakened defense doesn’t seem like an ideal situation.

Deablo could still play. This could be more a matter of procedure than anything else, but if it’s a true question mark, that’s not ideal timing at all.

The 28-year old, 6-foot-3 Deablo is a serious presence defensively. In the first week of the season, he had seven tackles (three solo, four assisted) against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a tackle for loss.

Atlanta’s defense was solid in the opener, a 20-13 loss not helped by an ineffective Falcons offense that couldn’t stay on the field for very long.

Divine Deablo Replacement

Deablo generally lines up as the left inside linebacker in the Falcons’ base 3-4 system.

If he doesn’t play, it’s likely that Josh Woods will get more action. The other candidates to play more are rookie Harold Perkins Jr., as well as Christian Harris.

The Falcons have no linebackers on their practice squad, and even if they did, this injury development would be too late to move someone up.

Atlanta is already without nickel cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) for Week 2, which doesn’t directly impact the linebacker rotation but does affect how many different formations the Falcons could potentially line up in to make up for an unexpectedly absent linebacker.

Deablo still has a chance to prove himself in warmups and be fine, but this would be a late twist that the Falcons don’t really need.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Falcons’ Last-Minute Injury News Lists Starter as Questionable for Week 2

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x