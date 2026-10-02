Falcons Legend Dies at 80

The Atlanta Falcons have lost one of their all-time greats.

Jeff Van Note has died, the team announced on Friday morning. He was 80 years old.

“A legacy that will live on forever in Falcons history,” the team wrote on social media.

A legacy that will live on forever in Falcons history We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jeff Van Note 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tYoPoANwS9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 2, 2026

“Eighteen years on the line of scrimmage in the NFL in the 70s and 80s with 226 starts is remarkable,” The Athletic’s Josh Kendall wrote on X. “For me, Jeff Van Note was the face of the Falcons I grew up with. RIP.”

Jeff Van Note’s Life

Jeffrey Aloysius Van Note was born in South Orange, New Jersey, on Feb. 7, 1946.

He grew up into an imposing force on the gridiron, where he eventually was a high school standout at St. Joseph Prep in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Van Note stayed nearby to attend the University of Kentucky, where he was an all-conference selection in the early days of the SEC. He played at defensive end and running back with the Wildcats, not foreshadowing his NFL career..

From there, Van Note’s play earned him a selection in the 1969 NFL Draft, which was many more rounds in those days — he was an 11th-round pick by the Falcons at No. 262 overall. Van Note was the only player chosen in that round to ever make a Pro Bowl — and he made six of them.

Van Note went on to spend his entire NFL career, all 18 seasons, with the Falcons. He played in 246 games, 225 of them starts.

He was listed at 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds, and he was a force wherever the Falcons put him on the field.

Van Note was moved to center early in his career, which means there aren’t a lot of stats to go by from that era. His fond memories forged in Atlanta, coupled with the six Pro Bowls, tell the whole story.

Amazingly, Football Reference shows that in penalty data tracked beginning in 1977, Van Note never had a penalty in 151 games.

Van Note’s 225 starts with the Falcons rank second in team history behind Mike Kenn.

He was voted as the franchise’s favorite player when the Falcons celebrated their 25th anniversary in 1991.

Jeff Van Note After NFL

After retirement, Van Note became a broadcaster.

He worked as a color commentator on both Falcons and Kentucky Wildcats football broadcasts in the 1990s. He also worked as a color guy for one season with the Tennessee Oilers.

Van Note also hosted a weekly Falcons radio show in the early 2000s.

He is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Falcons Ring of Honor.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank released this statement:

“We mourn the loss of a true Falcons legend. Jeff Van Note dedicated 18 seasons to this franchise and became one of the most respected and beloved players in our history. He embodied toughness, resilience, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his team, qualities that earned him the admiration of generations of Falcons fans. Jeff’s contributions to this organization cannot be measured solely by his accomplishments on the field. He helped shape the identity of the Atlanta Falcons and left a legacy that will endure for years to come. We are grateful for everything he meant to this franchise and our community. On behalf of the Falcons family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his children, Beau, Ben, and Blaine, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. Jeff will always hold a special place in the history and heart of the Atlanta Falcons.”