Falcons Make Decision on Cutting Tua Tagovailoa

It didn’t take long for the rumors to pick up steam before the Atlanta Falcons had even kicked off Week 1.

A report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had suggested that the Falcons might cut Tua Tagovailoa soon, even though it’s early in his first season with the team.

Tagovailoa had been the planned Week 1 starter, but then he hurt his oblique in practice in the lead-up to that game and had to be ruled out.

The Falcons had brought him aboard to compete with Michael Penix Jr., who also hasn’t been available for either of the season’s first two weeks, which has made everything a bit more complicated.

As Cooper Rush has started, the Falcons have waited to see which of their two left-handed quarterbacks might get healthy in time to help the cause.

Both sound like they’re close to returning, but another detail in a new report was more relevant. It pushed back against the idea that Tagovailoa would be let go.

Tua Tagovailoa Decision

ESPN insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning that Tagovailoa isn’t expected to go anywhere.

Penix will likely be the starter when both are healthy, but Tagovailoa is still part of the plans.

“Tagovailoa is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, and his future in Atlanta has become a topic for discussion,” Rapoport and Schefter wrote. “But sources say not to expect the Falcons to move on from Tagovailoa, even if they’d have four healthy quarterbacks.”

They do make a different point in regards to Tua’s future, though. He may not finish the season in Atlanta, depending on potential moves before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

“Tagovailoa joined Atlanta on a one-year veteran’s minimum contract at $1.2 million and costs the Falcons next to nothing,” the insiders write. “He could find his way onto the field as a backup if there is an injury, and if all goes well, the Falcons could end up trading Tagovailoa if he plays and impresses before the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline.”

First, Tagovailoa’s oblique has to fully heal.

When is Tua Tagovailoa Coming Back?

The ESPN insider duo suggests that Tagovailoa (along with Penix) could return to the active roster as soon as Thursday in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

“Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered an oblique injury while preparing to start in Week 1, should also practice this upcoming week and may be active as well on Thursday against the Packers,” Rapoport and Schefter write.

They go on to add this: “The fact that there is a belief that both Penix and Tagovailoa could be back Thursday night is a sign that neither quarterback is terribly far off from returning. And if one or both cannot make it back for Thursday night at Green Bay, then each would have additional time to rest, as the Falcons next game would not be until Monday night, Oct. 5, when they play at New Orleans.”

Tagovailoa would’ve known all along that the starting job with the Falcons wasn’t guaranteed. The best he can do at this point is get healthy, practice well and try to impress whoever he has the chance to impress.